U.S. Army's 'Four Chaplains' who gave their lives in 1943 sinking of the SS Dorchester honored in ceremony at North Adams American Legion

A bell is struck twice at American Legion Post 125 in North Adams, then falls on a silent room.
“At 12:30 a.m., on February 3, 1943, the bell on the SS Dorchester rang twice and never was sounded again,” said Mitchell Keil, Commander of American Legion Post 125 in North Adams, repeating the story. “The troop ship was torpedoed by an enemy submarine and 672 young men died as it sank to the bottom. Among them were four men of God.”
Those men of God, chaplains in the U.S. Army, brought together a group of people at the American Legion Hall in North Adams on Sunday. The event, meant to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester, was more a celebration of life for an enduring story among U.S. service members.
The Four Chaplains, as they are memorialized, were the Rev. George L. Fox, Reform Rabbi Alexander D. Goode, the Rev. John P. Washington of the Catholic Church and the Rev. Clark V. Poling of the Reformed Church in America.
When the SS Dorchester was attacked and ultimately sunk, these four men could be heard trying to calm the crowds of soldiers attempting to evacuate the ship and guide them to safety in the dark of night. They prayed loudly and sang hymns, so prevalently that those in the water trying to find lifeboats could hear them clear as a bell. Some said their voices were the reason they kept on swimming until they found safety.
Ultimately, they gave up their own life jackets in order to ensure four more soldiers could escape.
“They were last seen on the deck of the Dorchester with their arms linked and their heads bowed in prayer as they went to their watery graves in the North Atlantic,” Keil said during the event.
A candle was lit in honor of each of the chaplains and a short biography of each man was shared. Fox had already earned a Purple Heart in World War I for saving a soldier from a battlefield filled with poisonous gas — without a gas mask. When the second world war broke out, he reportedly remarked to his wife:
“I’ve got to go,” Fox said. “I know from experience what those boys are about to face. They need me.”
Goode grew up in Washington, D.C., and was remembered as a man known for his love of life and laughter. Poling was remembered for preaching to his fellow soldiers not to hate the enemy personally, but to destroy the system that made them that way. Washington was remembered for his singing voice, which could be heard loud and clear the night the Dorchester sank.
A collective prayer was said for the chaplains. Taps was played at the end of the ceremony to honor them, and all the U.S. service members who have given their lives in defense of the country.
This was the first year that the ceremony was held in North Adams, although the anniversary is celebrated around the country by veteran organizations. It was organized by Mike Blewitt, chaplain of American Legion Post 125 and VFW Post 996, who first observed the ceremony in Vermont.
“To me, it shows the strength of unity as chaplains and the devotion to faith,” Blewitt said. “There may be slight differences, but we’re joined together in a common faith. It reminds all of us that you can put faith and service to one’s country together.”
The Rev. John McDonagh, pastor at Saints Patrick and Raphael Parish in Williamstown, was invited to the ceremony and said it was a reminder of the role faith leaders must take on when they take the cloth.
“Ministry calls us as priests, rabbis and ministers to service,” McDonagh said. “To sacrifice for our people, like the Good Shepherd.”
Louis Floriani, a former chaplain for the American Legion Post, said he thought many of the people at the ceremony were moved by the story. He hoped they took some of it to heart, too.
“It’s our job to continue on what it meant,” Floriani said. “Brotherhood, understanding and compassion.”