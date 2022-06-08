Frances Jones-Sneed 'honored' to receive Governor's Award for the Humanities

PITTSFIELD — When Frances Jones-Sneed moved to the Berkshires, she did what she always did when her family relocated.
She began looking into the history of African American communities.
"We moved quite a good deal," she said, usually because of her late husband's job change. "I followed along and tried to find a place. So when I came into a new place I'd try and find out about the history of the Black population."
Jones-Sneed has now received statewide recognition for those efforts.
A scholar of African American history, she is a professor emeritus of history and political science at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. The awards, given annually since 2013, are provided to each recipient for their "contributions to improve public life in Massachusetts."
Mass Humanities, based in Northampton, and Gov. Charlie Baker partner annually to present the awards. The proceeds from the awards event support humanities-based programming in Massachusetts.
The former director of Women's Studies at MCLA, Jones-Sneed will be honored with her fellow recipients Oct. 23 at the Governor's Awards Celebration at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Boston. Berkshire Eagle president and publisher Fredric D. Rutberg is also one of this year's recipients.
"I feel very honored to be selected for this award," said Jones-Sneed, who lives in North Adams. "Really, this award is not about me but about the African American population of the Berkshires that I have been researching for 25 years."
"I love my work and I'm glad that it's being acknowledged," she said. "I think that means the African American population in the Berkshires is also being acknowledged."
According to Mass Humanities Executive Director Brian Boyle, recipients of the Governor's Awards for the Humanities who come from the Berkshires have been rare.
Originally from Mississippi, Jones-Sneed came to Massachusetts to work at the former North Adams State College in 1993, when her husband took a job as an administrator at Williams College. In researching the African American community in the Berkshires, Jones-Sneed said she was drawn to the fact that civil rights leader W.E.B. Du Bois had been born in Great Barrington in 1868.
"So I started my students working on some projects, and we found all these other famous African Americans in the Berkshires," she said. "Then I learned some people in South County had been working on local history for a long time."
In partnership with others, Jones-Sneed said she began working on a guide to African Americans in the Berkshires in 2004, but the project quickly became much bigger.
"That little guide turned into a 250-page book," she said. "My students were part of it. They did part of the research with me on it."
"I really love doing collaborative work with students, the community members and others," Jones-Sneed said. "It spreads the knowledge more. The academic work that one usually does is we write for our peers and usually that doesn't get out to the community. So I was really pleased at this project being so collaborative."
"I think that's a large part of how they found my name because of the kind of collaborative work we do here in the Berkshires," she said.
"Francis is an important scholar of African American history in Massachusetts and the Berkshires," Boyle said. "We know her as a board member of Mass Humanities and in projects that we've funded. We wanted to especially recognize all the work that's been done around the Clinton Church restoration in Great Barrington."
"That for us is an example of scholarship and community interests meeting to elevate an underrepresented history in Massachusetts," he said.