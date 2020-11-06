Dear Readers,
The Eagle and I could use your help. It won’t take long, and it won’t cost you a dime.
One of the few upsides to the pandemic is that COVID-19 has brought a sizable number of people for extended stays in the Berkshires. Some, hopefully many, of those who came to ride out the pandemic will decide to make our hometowns their own.
The Eagle would like to meet as many of the folks who moved here, or are just staying here, as we can. Frankly, I believe most of these people would make great Eagle subscribers, and I would like to offer them the chance to do so. But, I have to learn their addresses — email or snail mail — before I can contact them.
This is where you come in. If you know of someone or someones who are new to the community (their arrival does not have to be COVID-related), send me their address and, if they are not subscribers, I will offer them a two-week digital subscription to The Eagle and we will send you one of our popular Berkshire Eagle umbrellas.
This can be a win-win-win for all of us. Our newest residents will be introduced to The Eagle, you will get a special Berkshire Eagle comic-themed umbrella, and The Eagle will get to meet some new local residents. If you are shy about giving out others’ addresses, have them contact me directly, and I will ask them how they came to do so. If they identify you, we will send you an umbrella.
My email address is frutberg@berkshireeagle.com or my direct-dial number is 413-496-6380. As always at The Eagle, we get by with a little help from our friends, and we are grateful to our friends.
Please do all you have to do to stay well,
— Fred