Sunday evening in a Boston ballroom, Fredric Rutberg had to simply grin and bear it.
A video introduced by Gov. Charlie Baker showed Rutberg in a series of photographs from throughout the years. There he is, a long-haired, countercultural, 20-something staff attorney for the New York City Commission on Human Rights and Manhattan Legal Services. There he is again, a clean-cut, 50-something Berkshire judge. And there he is now, in the present day, a septuagenarian, dapper in a jacket and tie, the head honcho of an independent newspaper of which he is president, publisher, co-owner and co-savior.
In those later photos, Rutberg looks equal parts amused and anxious — like anyone would look who has gotten exactly what they had asked for.
“Through his hard work and vision,” the voiceover intoned in that video projected Sunday evening on a big screen at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, “Fredric Rutberg has helped revitalize a historic newspaper, transforming it into an essential component of our civic dialogue.”
For that reason — “for championing a vibrant and free press” — Rutberg, of New England Newspapers, Inc. which owns The Berkshire Eagle, was one of four honorees in the 2022 Governor’s Awards in the Humanities hosted by Mass Humanities.
“I must say it’s a big honor, and to be even considered among the list of previous awardees is humbling,” Rutberg said in an interview before the ceremony.
He listed some of the names of previous recipients of the honor, including the historian Heather Cox Richardson and the surgeon, writer and public health researcher Atul Gawande.
“Even in my most narcissistic moment, I wouldn’t consider myself in those categories,” said Rutberg. “So, yes, I’m really honored, humbled and, yeah, scratching my head.”
This year’s three other honorees were Frances Jones-Sneed, professor of history and former director of Women’s Studies at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams; Barbara Lee, a Cambridge-based philanthropist; and Callie Crossley, a journalist and television producer at WGBH in Boston.
Rutberg’s award celebrates the singular efforts he spearheaded to bring an eminent daily newspaper, The Eagle, back under local ownership and his subsequent efforts to secure its viability for the future. But just as much, the award underscores the countervailing circumstances against which those endeavors have been conducted.
Consider that between 2005 and 2020, more than one-fourth of the newspapers in the United States died out, according to Penelope Muse Abernathy, the author of four reports on the state of local news and a professor at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She said the pandemic and current economic uncertainty “have turbo-charged a decline in industry, with dozens of newspapers closing or switching to online-only.”
“Local journalism is such a vital component to the daily ecosystem of each community far and wide throughout Massachusetts, and it’s imperative to have people like Fredric Rutberg who go above and beyond to preserve this line of communication with the people,” said Brian Boyles, the executive director of the Northampton-based Mass Humanities, which started the Massachusetts Governor’s Awards in the Humanities in 2014.
Two words
Rutberg can pinpoint the date, the location and the two words he whispered to his wife that propelled him to his present perch as a celebrated newbie newsman.
The date was July 30, 2014. He was 16 months away from his 70th birthday and, thus, 16 months from mandatory retirement as a district court judge. He and his wife, Judith, were vacationing in Nantucket and attending a talk by the veteran political journalist Joe Klein at the public library.
At some point during the talk, Klein said, “Democracy requires citizenship, and citizenship requires a town square.” Those sentiments roused Rutberg. He whispered to Judith the words: “Berkshire Eagle.”
At the time, Rutberg had already been contemplating some sort of civic-minded vocation to pursue upon retirement. He had considered starting a radio station in the vein of Pittsfield’s short-lived, unruly, 1,000-watt, daylight-hours-only AM station WGRG, for which he hosted a weekly show back in 1974.
“That was percolating in my brain,” he recalled. But Judith, a former journalist, had been suggesting a newspaper — though not The Eagle.
“You know The Eagle is a daily,” she repeated to Rutberg, with notable alarm, once they settled down to fully considering those two words Rutberg had uttered. What she originally had in mind was a publication that operated at a more leisurely pace, maybe a weekly.
But even she had to admit that if something civic-minded on a grand scale were to be done in Berkshire County, a would-be hero couldn’t have found a damsel more moribund than The Berkshire Eagle, circa 2014.
In Rutberg’s mind, The Eagle was that once and future town square.
‘Required reading’
Indeed, The Eagle, whose provenance dates to 1789, with the founding of The Western Star in Stockbridge, had historically served an outsized role as a faithful chronicler of news and culture, a purveyor and prompter of public discourse and a tracker and champion of the saints and eccentrics who have romped around this county through the generations.
Rutberg said that when he moved to the Berkshires in 1972, where eventually started his own legal practice in Stockbridge, “The Berkshire Eagle was required reading.”
At that time, the newspaper was owned and run by the Miller family of Pittsfield, as it had been dating back to 1891. In its 20th century heyday, The Eagle had achieved national renown. It was a Pulitzer winner. Famed Washington Post media critic and commentator Ben Bagdikian told Time Magazine in 1972 that there were only three great newspapers in the world: The New York Times, Le Monde of Paris and The Berkshire Eagle.
But by 1995, crippled by debt from a poorly timed purchase in 1987 of the 350,000-square-foot Sheaffer-Eaton factory on South Church Street, the Millers sold The Eagle and sister newspapers to a Denver-based newspaper company. That company proceeded to cut costs and squeeze out revenue. Staff were laid off, wages trimmed and administrative duties outsourced. Subscription rates increased, while the paper’s local coverage decreased.
By the time Rutberg uttered “Berkshire Eagle” in 2014, the newspaper had absentee ownership, its hallowed name unceremoniously consigned to the vast portfolio of a private, New York hedge fund, Alden Global Capital LLC.
So when he imagined a “town square” — one of ink, paper and a formable digital presence, too — Rutberg had a search-and-rescue mission in mind.
A good deed garners support
Yet, tethered to this aspiration were many formidable challenges. For one, The Eagle wasn’t for sale. Plus, Rutberg didn’t have the cash to purchase it anyway. And what did he know about running a newspaper?
“Nothing,” he freely admits.
He reached out to friends and acquaintances in the financial and media worlds, most of whom advised him against pursuing the idea any further. He was told that a daily newspaper and all that it would entail to produce — the content, design, ad sales, digital technology, printing, delivery — would be a huge proposition and a losing one, at that.
But eventually two men proved drawn, like Rutberg, to the public service value of the idea. They both happened to be local and wealthy: Hans Morris, former president of Visa Inc., and Robert G. Wilmers, who served as chairman and CEO of M&T Bank up until his death in 2017.
With their backing, and upon his retirement as a judge, Rutberg decided to see where all this would lead. Morris, an investment banker, managed to bushwhack the way to a midtown Manhattan meeting with representatives of Alden Global Capital. They discussed a certain “distressed asset” known as New England Newspapers Inc., parent company of The Berkshire Eagle.
The deal took more than a year to finalize.
At a news conference in the Berkshire Museum on Thursday, April 21, 2016, Rutberg, Morris and Wilmers announced they had purchased The Berkshire Eagle and three newspapers in Vermont. A fourth partner, Stanford Lipsey, whose chain of Nebraska weeklies won a Pulitzer Prize, was part of the original ownership group but was unable to attend the announcement; Lipsey passed away in 2016. Meanwhile, the Vermont newspapers eventually would be sold so that all efforts could be honed in on The Eagle.
Before a crowd of more than 100 enthusiastic community and business leaders, Rutberg described the local group’s investment as a riposte against the national trend of newspaper consolidation by large media organizations.
“I believe that by enhancing the quality of the paper, we will increase the quality of life for everyone in the Berkshires, socially, culturally and even economically,” Rutberg told the crowd.
Morris, mentioning the 1973 Pulitzer Prize won by The Eagle’s editorial writer Roger Linscott, acknowledged that the paper has been “cited regularly as one of the best newspapers in the United States.”
“Not recently,” he noted at that press conference, inferring that circumstances would soon change.
Two goals
As president and, soon, the publisher, too, Rutberg gave Executive Editor Kevin Moran the green light to hire more editorial staff. Other departments also were beefed up. Rutberg has overseen the purchase and installation of a new printing press. The newsroom has undergone an extensive design makeover.
Moreover, each year The Eagle now can be expected to return from the venerable New England Newspaper & Press Association’s Better Newspaper Competition each year with a trunk-load of awards (last year, 43 in all).
But can all this last?
Rutberg refers back to those sentiments spoken at the news conference in 2016.
Wilmers said then that the goal was to create the finest community newspaper in America. And with a nod to the Millers’ century-long reign of The Eagle, Morris said the goal was to build a company that would last 100 years.
“Those two goals have been our goals since,” said Rutberg. “We’ve never strayed from that. The existential threats are out there. And you know, you can just get completely absorbed in survival. We’re not looking for ‘survival.’ We’re looking at sustainability, at building a company that will go on. So, I’m not too bold to say ‘We will,’ but I’m not too shy to not say ‘We could.’ Yeah, we can. It’s possible. And that’s what we work on every day.”
Along the way, Rutberg has made himself the public face of The Eagle, “which I think is important and useful, because that’s part of being local.” He addresses readers through occasional columns and community meetings throughout the county.
The on-the-job training includes occasional angry and even unnerving voicemails and emails from readers. He appreciates that readers care enough to reach out at all.
Meanwhile, in Rutberg, the newsroom has gained an in-house attorney who can walk them through serpentine matters concerning the legal system. And Rutberg’s social circle has grown accustomed to the retired judge excusing himself at the end of an evening by joking, “Well, I got to go deliver the newspapers.”
“I’m the luckiest man walking,” he said.
He cites his proudest moment. It’s when people say “Thanks.”
“That doesn’t happen to many people — strangers coming up and saying ‘Thank you.’ It’s just such an incredible treat, a validation,” he said.
Rutberg’s Governor’s Awards in the Humanities was first announced in June, following his nomination by Mass Humanities board member Bruce Grinnell of Williamstown.
“Fred and his partners really turned [The Eagle] around and took the responsibility of being newspaper people seriously,” Grinnell told The Eagle in June. “They have done what they can do for what I think is a clear underpinning of the democratic society. You’ve got to have a press, you’ve got to be local, you’ve got to be outspoken and provide opportunities for the people who work for you. I think he’s done all of those things.”
When Rutberg hears such tributes, he deflects, saying the award belongs to the entire Eagle staff and to his fellow co-owners. “I got the ball rolling,” he said. “But without those other guys, that ball would still be in my backyard.”
By the way, he does expect to retire from this second career of his someday — maybe when he hits 80. He’ll turn 77 in November.
‘Doing something about it’
Among the framed memorabilia hanging in his small office off the newly renovated Eagle newsroom in Pittsfield, Rutberg keeps a copy of a typewritten letter dated May 11, 1962. The original letter had been sent by Rutberg and his pal S. David Fineman, high schoolers at the time in Rutberg’s hometown of Philadelphia.
They had sent the letter to the legendary political muckraker Drew Pearson, the author of the famous and infamous “Washington Merry-Go-Round” syndicated column. In the letter, the two boys protested to Pearson about a certain teacher of theirs. Their dismay was based not so much on their teacher’s “ultra-conservative, McCarthyite” politics (their words), but rather for his refusal to allow any utterance from students who might have opposing viewpoints.
The frame includes Pearson’s original typewritten response to the boys that says, in part, “Congratulations to both of you for thinking for yourselves and for caring enough for your school and country to want to do something about this.”
That response was Rutberg’s introduction to something vigorous and fundamental: the town square.
“Pretty cool, huh?” he said.