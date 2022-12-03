Dear Reader,

First, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for the enthusiastic responses we have received from the announcement of The Berkshire Eagle Local Journalism Fund. The results are gratifying, and I will give you a full report next month after this year’s campaign is completed.

Next, I am thrilled to announce that we have made some important changes to Berkshire Landscapes magazine, which we launched earlier this year.

To start, we hired Michelle Petricca to become the magazine’s publisher.

Michelle brings immense talent, relevant experience and great spirit to this position. She also brings a wealth of knowledge about the Berkshires where she’s lived since 2013.

Michelle has been involved with publishing magazines through much of her career, the majority of which was with Condé Nast magazines including Allure, Lucky and SELF.

We agreed with Michelle’s vision to upgrade the magazine in all respects, so much so that we decided to rename it The B, a magazine of the Berkshires. Indeed, the revisions make it a new magazine.

In the coming days and weeks, Michelle will be out and about talking to readers, advertisers and people interested about The B and her vision for it. I hope you get to meet her. If you do, I am confident that you will be as impressed with her as we are. The March 2023 edition will be the first one she publishes.

If you receive Berkshire Landscapes magazine in the mail, you will continue to receive The B without further request. If you are an Eagle subscriber who’s not on the magazine’s mailing list and would like to receive The B, visit berklands.com to sign up. You may also call The Eagle’s customer service desk at 800-245-0254 and a representative will sign you up.

AN UPDATE ABOUT DELIVERY

A couple of months ago, we experienced a “perfect storm” of events that forced several long-time Berkshire Eagle home-delivery carriers to suddenly and unexpectedly give up their delivery routes. Reasons ran the gamut from illness to logistics.

While our carriers are independent contractors, we do employ several district managers whose jobs include backing up carriers when they are unable to fulfill their contractual duties.

The perfect storm created more “down routes” than our district managers were able to fill and meet our promised delivery times. As a result, many subscribers, especially in Northern Berkshire, experienced delivery issues that included days when they did not receive a paper.

We asked for your patience, and you were patient for which we are truly grateful. Some people’s patience was stretched and I understood their frustration, because I know how annoying it is to have to start your day without the morning paper you count on and expect.

The good news is that we have just about filled all of the down routes. And as the new carriers learn their routes, service should return to the level you expect.

On average, each carrier delivers more than 200 papers each day, and they do their work in the middle of the night, often in bad weather and sometimes on tough roads.

Our carriers deliver almost 3 million Eagles every year, so if deliveries are 99 percent effective, 30,000 copies (about 100 per day) are not delivered properly. Ordinarily, the carriers are more than 99 percent effective. I state these facts to show how professionally our carriers perform their duties.

As we enter the holiday season, I want to remind every subscriber that our carriers earn their Christmas tips throughout the year, and they rely on them.

If you are able, I urge you to consider giving your carrier a generous holiday tip. You may find an envelope stuffed into your paper requesting a tip.

Or, you may send The Eagle a check and ask that it go to your carrier; if so, 100 percent of what you give will be sent to your carrier. You may also call our customer service desk — again, 800-245-0254 — and ask them to help you reach your carrier. Your generosity allows us to keep the price of the print edition down to all of our subscribers, including many on fixed incomes.

Thanks for reading The Eagle and supporting quality local journalism.

I hope you have a joyous holiday season.