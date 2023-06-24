Fredric Rutberg: Celebrate the start of summer with BerkshiresWeek.com and an ice cream social

Dear Reader,
Although the weather has not felt like it recently, summer in the Berkshires is upon us.
If the past is prologue, all-too-soon we’ll be commiserating about how fast the summer flew by. Truly, there is so much to do and so little time to do it. As much as we might wish, The Eagle cannot slow down the passage of this special season. But, we can help you make the most of your summer by spending less time planning to have more time doing.
This is the purpose behind our new BerkshiresWeek.com website. We are creating THE one-stop site where everyone can go to find out what’s happening, what’s the best new thing and what old thing still really works. It has been planned to be the place to go learn about Berkshire recreation, nightlife and entertainment — from sidewalk sales to the trendiest boutiques, from the hippest new restaurants to our best road bars.
Whether you are looking for something to do on a weekend or you just want to kick back and read about what makes our home one of those places to which the world has beaten a path, I heartily recommend that you visit this new website.
It makes sense that The Eagle is creating such an ambitious site. After all, who knows more about the Berkshires than the community’s newspaper of record for the last 130 years? This may seem like bragging, a New England no-no, but the fact remains that we have been here at literally every event of importance since the 1890s.
Our learning curve has been to how to best present the wealth of information we have, rather than uncovering the information itself. For the last year, we have focused on this part of the riddle, and I believe we hit paydirt when we brought Ellen Spear on board as editor of Berkshires Week. She knows and loves the many facets of our community, and she loves to write about them. And, to make sure that BerkshiresWeek.com stays fresh, literally and figuratively, we added Carli Scoloforo to the team. Carli, the recipient of the 2017 Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship, brings vigor and insight to this new site.
Paraphrasing what I have said on numerous occasions, if you see something on BerkshiresWeek.com that you like, please tell all of your friends; if you see something you don’t like, please tell me.
An invitation: Ice cream social
If BerkshiresWeek.com were not fun enough, I want to invite you to the Welcome to Summer Ice Cream Social we are hosting from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Topsy’s Treats, 258 Maple St., Hinsdale.
The Ice Cream Social is a chance for individuals and families to come to a new spot off the beaten path and enjoy something wonderful that requires very little planning. If you, or someone you know, is new to the Berkshires, this may be a great way to meet some new people in a relaxed, outdoor way.
At the social, Topsy’s Treats is offering a free, single scoop of ice cream for all children 12 and under.
I look forward to seeing lots of old friends and to meeting new ones on July 9 in Hinsdale.
Please keep reading The Eagle and our sister publications — The B, the Berkshire Business Journal and BerkshiresWeek.com — and supporting quality local journalism. It matters.
Happy summer.
— Fred