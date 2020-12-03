The state is reheating those hotspots. The free — and fast — internet hotspots created this year to help people without home broadband will remain in place through half of 2021, the state says.
Though expected to time out at year’s end, the hotspots will remain in place. It is the second time the program, now serving more than two dozen communities around central and western Massachusetts, has been extended.
In the Berkshires, the renewed hotspots can be found in Becket, Egremont, Florida, New Marlborough, Otis, Sandisfield, Savoy and Windsor. A few towns in the region will no longer take part because their last-mile internet projects are in place, according to the state. They include Cummington, Hancock, Washington and Worthington.
Since we’re headed into winter, the program will now include the option of helping communities provide access in municipal space indoors, at no cost to the towns.
The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that existing outdoor hotspots will run through June 30. The service was set up by the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and KCST USA, which operates the MassBroadband 123 fiber optic network.
Money to pay for the extended program was provided through the state’s Economic Recovery Plan, created in October. While the funding pays for the creation of high-speed connections indoors, with social distancing, the towns themselves must cover any costs involved with having internet users indoors, such as the expense of partitions.
Since April, the hotspots have allowed people without broadband to connect with school resources and other content, including telehealth services.
Users pay nothing for the access, which is rated at up to 250 megabits per second, 10 times the federal definition of broadband speed.