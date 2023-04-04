How can Berkshire residents and towns take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act? These experts offer some advice

As historic federal legislation has passed and as unprecedented benefits and rebates become available to those who switch to clean energy and reduce emissions, at least one expert in Massachusetts has read all 700 pages of that very bill: the Inflation Reduction Act.
His advice: Start looking ahead. The benefits from the law will last for the better part of the next decade, at least. But to make the most of them, think about them now.
“What that means is we can all plan,” said Larry Chretien, executive director of Green Energy Consumers Alliance. “It’s not a sprint; you don’t have to do it this week. But it’s also not a marathon, you don’t want to wait too long. You can peck away at what it means to decarbonize your own situation.”
On Monday, a free public forum with panel discussion of climate incentive benefits in the law attracted homeowners, town officials and climate activists to the Berkshire Innovation Center.
The message: Take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which will invest $369 billion in energy security and climate change to change communities and even individual homes.
In addition to Chretien, panel members included state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket, and former state Undersecretary of Energy and Climate Solutions Judy Chang.
The new law offers tax credits and rebates for making a home more energy efficient, including upgrades to windows, heat pumps and insulation. Chretien said some of the money from the Inflation Reduction Act will buttress state agencies in such energy efficiency efforts as Mass Save. He encouraged attendees to check its website for details.
Chretien added, “Don’t buy another gasoline-powered car if you can avoid it. Make it run until the (electric vehicle) that you want comes out or buy used gasoline-powered cars.”
People seeking benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act, Chretien said, should check the Rewiring America website, which offers a calculator for homeowners to enter data to determine possible savings. He also recommended his organization’s website, Green Energy Consumers Alliance.
Towns, too, can save. The law, Mark said, boosts the development of “green banks,” institutions designed to use public funds to attract private partners for environmental projects.
Mark recommended towns and municipalities in the commonwealth come up with “punch lists” of needed improvements to be shown regularly to state and federal officials, thus improving local governments chances of receiving grants.
“We’re working together with the new governor to try to make this a reality,” Mark said, “and to try to make it a reality that doesn’t forget about small towns in Massachusetts.”
Chang emphasized that to meet requirements for emission reductions, many existing buildings in the state will need to be updated.
“Every time we touch a building, can we make it as efficient as possible?” Chang said. “I call that sort of 2050 compliant. Can we make it as clean as possible once, not three times over the next three decades?”
Throughout the presentation, the panelists stressed the importance of patience, particularly as more infrastructure is added to encourage drivers to invest in electric vehicles.
In the meantime, while trying to figure out the sometimes Byzantine law, people shouldn't worry, Chretien said. If you’re not confused, he said, you’re not paying attention.
“Several years from now, we’re going to look back at the Inflation Reduction Act with great fondness,” Chretien said. “But for the next year or two, you’re going to be pulling your hair out a little bit, because it’s enormous, and the details are coming up a little bit slowly.”