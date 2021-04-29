PITTSFIELD — The Elizabeth Freeman Center has canceled its annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" campaign, over concerns that the event is offensive to the LGBTQ+ community.
The campaign, which takes place each September, will be replaced by a new event, according to a letter to the community that was co-authored by Executive Director Janis Broderick and board President Marie Paradise.
"For the past ten years Elizabeth Freeman Center participated in an international campaign called 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.' In the Berkshires, this event occurred every third Thursday of September and grew each year," the letter stated. "It was our biggest and most visible event in the community. Throughout the years, we have heard from members of our local LGBTQ+ community, friends, and allies that the nature of this event was problematic. Over the past year, we solicited feedback through a survey and conversations around the event.
"What became clear was that the use of red shoes to symbolize 'Walk a Mile,' while encouraging cis men to participate and walk in high heels at the event, has contributed to gender stereotypes, transphobic tropes, and the devaluation of our LGBTQ+ community. While it was never our intention, we acknowledge that we were causing harm. So, as an organization that seeks accountability every day through the services we provide, we must model accountability ourselves."
The annual event raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for the Elizabeth Freeman Center, Pittsfield's domestic violence and rape crisis center, and brings thousands of people downtown.
Broderick and Paradise said a new event will be announced soon that is "informed by the feedback we have received, the conversations we have been a part of, and a goal to ensure that everyone feels there is a place for them with Elizabeth Freeman Center. Our intent going forward is to ensure an inclusive, safe and welcoming event for everyone in our community."