PITTSFIELD — The Elizabeth Freeman Center will reformulate its annual "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event, citing feedback it received that the event reinforced gender stereotypes and did not more fully include the LGBTQ+ community.
The campaign, which takes place each September, will be replaced by a new event, according to a letter to the community from Executive Director Janis Broderick and board President Marie Paradise.
"For the past ten years Elizabeth Freeman Center participated in an international campaign called 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes.' In the Berkshires, this event occurred every third Thursday of September and grew each year," the letter said.
"It was our biggest and most visible event in the community. Throughout the years, we have heard from members of our local LGBTQ+ community, friends, and allies that the nature of this event was problematic. Over the past year, we solicited feedback through a survey and conversations around the event.
"What became clear was that the use of red shoes to symbolize 'Walk a Mile,' while encouraging cis men to participate and walk in high heels at the event, has contributed to gender stereotypes, transphobic tropes, and the devaluation of our LGBTQ+ community," the letter said.
Cis, or cisgender, describes people whose gender identity matches the one they were assigned at birth.
"While it was never our intention, we acknowledge that we were causing harm," the letter said. "So, as an organization that seeks accountability every day through the services we provide, we must model accountability ourselves."
The annual event raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for the Elizabeth Freeman Center, the domestic violence and rape crisis center with offices in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington. The event brings thousands of people downtown in Pittsfield.
Broderick and Paradise said a new event will be announced soon that is "informed by the feedback we have received, the conversations we have been a part of, and a goal to ensure that everyone feels there is a place for them with Elizabeth Freeman Center. Our intent going forward is to ensure an inclusive, safe and welcoming event for everyone in our community."
In recent years, voices from inside and outside the Elizabeth Freeman Center have called for the event to move away from visual stereotypes about gender and to more fully incorporate the experiences of LGBTQ communities, said B. Bradburd, the center’s LGBTQ and management consultant.
The event “felt at odds with the center’s own beliefs and work,” Bradburd said, referencing its LGBTQ Access Project, which provides LGBTQ counseling and supports to queer survivors.
“To have the visual for the event be cis men walking down the street in heels sends a stereotyped message about gender and seems oblivious to the experiences of trans women, many of whom face increased risk of violence precisely because their lives are devalued and mocked,” Bradburd said. “Moreover, focusing the event only on men’s violence against women leaves out the stories of so many LGBTQ survivors whose relationships don’t fit that description but whose experiences of violence are no less real.”
Trans women, and especially trans women of color, are targets of sexual and intimate-partner violence at rates far greater than the general population, Bradburd said.
“I think that there are a lot of ways that we can be talking about [changing the culture of] masculinity that don’t have to use stereotyped visual signals about what gender is, that can be more inclusive to queer and trans survivors,” Bradburd said.
Ashley Shade, a member of the Berkshire Stonewall Community Coalition's board of directors, told The Eagle that she personally did not have an issue with the event. But, she said she can see why other community members disapproved of the event’s association of heels with women, and she was glad to see the center responding to community feedback.
“While it was a great way to bring attention and raise funds, I also think it’s really important for them to work with the community to really help shape the event and be more inclusive,” Shade said. “I think the event itself can be less about gender and more about stopping abuse.”
Bradburd expressed confidence that continued engagement with the community would help the center formulate a new event that community members find welcoming and that aligns with the center’s mission and values.
“I think we continue to want to find an event that brings the whole community together, that feels galvanizing, that feels like action, that makes a statement about the culture in Berkshire County and the ways that we want it to change, that recognizes the complexity of survivorship, that lets people know that EFC is here for them in any way they need it,” Bradburd said.