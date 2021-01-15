A challenging morning commute greeted motorists and pedestrians on Friday as freezing fog coated roadways, sidewalks and driveways with a treacherous overlay of nearly invisible “black ice.”
Visibilities hovered around a quarter-mile or less in many Berkshire County areas with temperatures in the upper 20s.
The National Weather Service urged drivers to slow down and watch for ice on roadway surfaces.
By late morning, improvement is expected as sunshine burns through the fog and temperatures rise above freezing.
But more potentially hazardous weather is on deck for the start of the Martin Luther King holiday weekend as a wintry storm system approaches from the Midwest and tracks through central New York state into western and central Massachusetts.
Winter Storm Watches continue for SW 'Dacks & southern Green Mtns for late tonight-Sun AM. Significant snowfall accumulations possible in the watch areas, with light to moderate amounts possible elsewhere. #nywx #ctwx #mawx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/YzKgt0oP72— NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) January 15, 2021
Complicating the forecast is the potential formation of a coastal storm off the coast of Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. The track and strength of that storm, if it develops, could impact western New England.
Government forecasters predict strong southeast winds Friday night into Saturday morning, with gusts up to 30 mph, as well as a mix of rain, sleet and snow followed by locally heavy rainfall that could cause ponding of water on some roads in poor drainage areas.
No more than a minor accumulation of snow and sleet is expected by dawn on Saturday in the Berkshires, though higher elevations in southern Vermont could see 3 to 6 inches of wet snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for elevations above 1,500 feet in Bennington and western Windham counties from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.