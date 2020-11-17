In finding, retaining qualified workers in Berkshires, difficulties hammered home

Colleen Taylor, who co-owns the Freight Yard Pub in North Adams, said the restaurant has temporarily switched to takeout and delivery after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

 GILLIAN JONES - THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
NORTH ADAMS — Freight Yard Pub has closed in-person dining temporarily after one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee who tested positive had worked minimal hours on one day early last week, owner Colleen Taylor told The Eagle.

The restaurant shut down Saturday after learning about the case that day, according to Taylor. She said she immediately requested testing of all staff members and so far has not seen any additional positive cases.

On Monday, the restaurant announced to customers via Facebook that it was switching to takeout- and delivery-only for several days.

"It is not that we did anything wrong," Taylor wrote. "It just is the fact that COVID-19 has reached our area."

North Adams Redevelopment Authority to pay judgment owed to Freight Yard Pub

The staff has used a new Path-Guard dry fogging system to disinfect the restaurant every morning, Taylor said. Employees working must have had no contact with the infected staff member or produced a negative test result.

"If anyone comes down with any symptoms – cough, cold, sore throat – we'll retest you to make sure we didn't test too early," she said. "That's the guidance that we got."

Taylor added that she hopes her transparency will mean retaining the trust of her patrons. "What we're really trying to do is help the community," she said. "I think that's how everyone should be."

Taylor expects the restaurant to reopen for in-person dining later this week.

Berkshire eateries push through in unforgiving business climate

Freight Yard Pub chef Kevin Harrington prepares meals for pick-up and delivery last spring after all restaurants were ordered closed for dine-in customers. Restaurant co-owner Colleen Taylor, left, looks on.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.

