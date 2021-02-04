NORTH ADAMS — The show may go on.
In an announcement released Thursday, FreshGrass signaled that it plans to host a special 10th anniversary festival in September.
"With vaccines rolling out and many experts predicting a return to live music events in the fall, we cannot wait to welcome our bluegrass family back to Mass MoCA for FreshGrass North Adams 2021 on September 24-26," the announcement read. Last year's festival was canceled in June amid the lingering pandemic, and tickets for the 2020 event will be honored in 2021.
Ticket sales for the event went on sale on the festival's website, and organizers pledged to follow all safety protocols in collaboration with state and local authorities. A lineup will be announced in the coming months, organizers said.