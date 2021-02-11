The pandemic has had mental health impacts on many people, but the effects on youth have been particularly pronounced.
A Friday forum hosted by Northern Berkshire Community Coalition seeks to tackle that topic. Community members and representatives from Northern Berkshire Pediatrics and local schools will discuss challenges youth are facing, as well as how schools and providers have sought to adapt to meet their needs. Abby Reifsnyder, a licensed social worker, will also speak.
Anyone interested can join the session from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom at bit.ly/FebMHForum.