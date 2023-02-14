Eagle readers' love story: From a Bavarian resort to Heidelberg Castle, Judy Merhar shares her fairytale romance

HINSDALE — If someone had told me growing up I would one day leave Sulphur, La., fall in love in Germany and be married in a castle I would have rolled over laughing at the absurdity.
This dream didn’t exist. But other dreams did. After spending my 12th birthday visiting my dad in Germany (he was in the military), I promised to return to the land of lederhosen and schnitzel — one day.
Fast forward a decade, I’m a flight attendant who hears of an opportunity to work six months at a beautiful resort in Bavaria serving the U.S. military community overseas. It was 1995, I jumped. Little did I know, it would be a life-altering six months.
He worked in accounting, I worked in reservations. After graduating from Yale, like many post graduates, he had no clue what to do next. So he backpacked … for four years.
He worked odd jobs to support his wanderlust: selling sandwiches on the Charles Bridge in Prague, picking peppers on a moshav in Israel and waiting tables on Magnetic Island in Australia. The young man who craved adventure ended up at the hotel where I worked for one reason. Money. He couldn’t get to his next stop without it, Nepal.
Just before Christmas I walked into the accounting department and asked a blanket question to anyone within earshot: “Anyone want to go to a Christmas Market tomorrow?”
Dave was the only one not working. He said he’d always wanted to experience the famous market in Nuremberg, which is how we ended up on a four-hour train ride. It was on this journey I learned how much we didn’t have in common. I was raised in a small town and hardly traveled in my youth. He had lived in multiple U.S. cities, spoke three languages and lived in two foreign countries.
But there was something we did have in common: We were both born at the same hospital in Landstuhl, Germany.
Dave never made it to Nepal.
He proposed to me on Ground Hog Day in 1997. We were married in the Heidelberg Castle on May 25 of the same year.
We have four daughters and over the course of 26 years together haven’t kicked the traveling bug completely. We’ve called multiple U.S. cities home: Seattle, Chicago, Baton Rouge, Austin and also lived three years in Belgium and most recently, five years in Wiesbaden, Germany.
Last February we moved to the Berkshires. We did something we never do. We bought a house. We love our new home. For restless souls like ours, it helps knowing we’re a short distance to major airports. We’ve never been to Ireland …