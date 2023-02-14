Eagle readers' love story: How a French teacher met her future husband one morning on a park bench at the Tuileries in Paris

EDITOR'S NOTE: Irene Bernstein-Pechmèze responded to an inquiry from The Berkshire Eagle asking for love stories in time for Valentine's Day. Here is her story as told to Jane Kaufman. It has been edited for clarity.
STOCKBRIDGE — I was a French teacher for 31 years in New York City.
From time to time, it's important for a foreign language teacher to return to the source.
In the summer of 1987, there was a workshop in using techniques of journalism in teaching French.
I had never been in Paris to see the parade down the Champs-Élysées on Bastille Day, which is July 14. So I arranged to stay at a hotel in Paris so I could observe the parade. It happened to be the year of the French bicentennial. After the parade, of course, everything was closed because it was a national holiday.
It was a gorgeous day. My hotel was right across the street from the Tuileries gardens. So I took my newspaper to a bench under a tree, and that's when all of a sudden, there was this guy sitting on the other end of the bench, who started talking to me. I thought, "Really, I'm exhausted." I was up at 6 in the morning to get to the parade. I didn't want to be rude.
But as the conversation went on, he mentioned that, of all things, he was a retired journalist. So that of course piqued my curiosity. And I suddenly found that we had something to talk about — his career, since I had just attended a teachers' workshop on using techniques of journalism in the teaching of French.
So the conversation went on, and then he asked me if he could take me for a drink. It was 10 o’clock in the morning, so I had a cup of tea. The next thing I knew, he asked me if I had anything to do for dinner.
I said, "Well, no, I don't, but I do want to see the fireworks at the Eiffel Tower."
He said, “Well, if you have dinner with me, I will make sure that you see them.”
After dinner, we sat on the parapets of the Pont Alexandre III bridge with the Eiffel tower in front of us.
Then he said to me, “How about an after-dinner drink at the Ritz Hotel?”
Is there more than one correct answer to that question? I don't think so. I'd never been in my life. It was like being on a Hollywood set. It was absolutely glorious.
And he said, “When can I see you again?”
I said, “How’s never?”
The next day he saw me off for a week at a newspaper in the Lorraine area of France and gave me a slip of paper with his phone number. I threw it in the bottom of my tote bag.
I thought, I'll never see this guy again.
Three days later, I was going out of my mind with boredom in Lorraine. I found the phone number, and I called him.
He said, “Come back. I’ll meet you at the train station.”
And the rest is history.
Epilogue: Irene Bernstein-Pechmèze and Gérald Pechmèze were married for 20 years prior to his death in 2009. They split their time between Paris and Whitestone, N.Y., and later bought an apartment in Stockbridge, where they spent their summers.