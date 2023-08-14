<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Tupper-Palches and Bantle in a hole
From seed to harvest: A look at a full growing season at Full Well Farm in Adams

What does it really take to feed a community?

ADAMS — On a cold, windy morning in late April 2022, Meg Bantle and Laura Tupper-Palches are working 12 feet below the ground in a huge trench. 

They are carefully installing massive pipes that will become a climate battery, powering their new greenhouse at Full Well Farm. As Bantle rakes the ground, Tupper-Palches combs through the rocks, soil and occasional cow bone on the walls so the pipes can stand straight. 

Pipe instillation

The massive pipes that will become a climate battery powering a new greenhouse are installed at Full Well Farm.

This is one of many scenes I witnessed over the course of eight months as I documented the journey of a local farm from seed to harvest. I chose to follow Bantle and Tupper-Palches, two local friends, because they are a newer farming enterprise, having started Full Well Farm in 2018. I wanted to shed light on two young entrepreneurs who are trying to make farming more sustainable and increase the amount of fresh, healthy food available in their community — Adams, which only has one grocery store, is in a federally designated food desert.

Throughout my time documenting their work, I learned the business of farming is so much more than just planting, harvesting and going to the farmers market. From securing grant money for projects and operational costs, to being able to offer CSA shares to those with low incomes, and allowing farmers market visitors the ability to pay using their SNAP and HIP benefits, the diversified ways in which Bantle and Tupper-Palches provide the community with their produce and flowers is impressive. And they did so all while battling a drought, hungry insects and the day-to-day surprises that come with farming.

FullWellFarm-01.jpg

Ground prep begins for Full Well Farm owners Meg Bantle, front, and Laura Tupper-Palches on a brisk morning in Adams in March 2022. To expand the existing number of useable garden beds on the farm without the use of machinery or tilling practices, Bantle and Tupper-Palches use large heavy tarps to cover the grass and keep it from growing, allowing the soil to be used for new flower and vegetable beds.

THE WORK BEHIND THE VEGETABLES

My journey with them began in March, as they prepped the ground at the farm and started seeds in rented space at Mount Williams Greenhouses in nearby North Adams. Using no-till farming — the practice of planting crops without tilling the soil — they expanded their fields by laying silage tarps over the grass, depriving it of light, until the ground beneath could be planted.

"So much of what I love about farming is getting to spend most of my time outside," Bantle said. "I love feeling connected to the seasons through my work and through food. I also have very deep roots on the land that we grow on, and I love getting to share that space with more people."

With the farm's use of no-till practices and crop rotation — as well as farming without the use of fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides — the natural soil structure of the beds remains intact, sustaining the long-term health of the soil and ecology beneath the garden beds. In turn, these practices reduce soil erosion and the healthy, biologically diverse soil makes crops less prone to diseases and pests. 

While more sustainable for the land, it can also mean more work for the farmers.

Bantle and Tupper-Palches hired their first full-time employee, Juliette Davis, in May and got through the mountain of work thanks to volunteer students at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an internship with Minxin Li, a student at Williams College.

Bantle on the computer

Life as a farmer is not all planting and digging, and Meg Bantle spends a day doing office work at home on the computer.

In addition to the management of the land, planning the crops and watching the ever changing weather, there's also the business of farming, which requires more computer time than one might expect: there's a website with a newsletter to maintain, a social media presence — those beautiful photos of dahlias and full cabbages don't take themselves — to grow and, decidedly less exciting but just as important, grants to apply for. 

A FAMILY TRADITION

Throughout the spring and summer the landscape of the farm on East Road was constantly changing. The greenhouse began to rise out of the ground. As one bed of flowers was planted, another would be harvested. When the lettuce was picked, another crop was rotated in. The choices were intentional, and replacement crops were chosen to benefit the health of the soil.

FullWellFarm-38.jpg

Full Well Farm owners Meg Bantle, left, and Laura Tupper-Palches.

Although both Bantle and Tupper-Palches have several years' experience, there is always a learning process with farming and a lot variables that are out of one's control. For example, when a crop does really well, they try to figure out why and then replicate the conditions. Similarly, when a crop does poorly, they try to find out what went wrong and what to change in the future.

Farming comes naturally to both of them. Full Well Farm, or FWF, is located on Burnett Farm property, where Bantle’s grandparents ran their family dairy farm for over 40 years. The dairy farm ceased operations when Bantle's grandfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but there were still cows on the property until his death in 2013.

Farmers farming

Scenes of summer farm harvest at Full Well Farm in Adams.

"I really didn't expect to continue the tradition of farming; I was actually an English literature major in college," Bantle said. "The picture of farming I saw growing up, my grandfather's agriculture, was actually pretty negative. The New England dairy industry was in decline for a long time, and it was an extremely hard business to get into.

"I fell in love with farming once I saw what was happening in the regenerative agriculture movement."

Tupper-Palches is a sixth-generation farmer and grew up on a cranberry bog on Cape Cod. 

Photos: A year in pictures at Full Well Farm in Adams