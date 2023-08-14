From seed to harvest: A look at a full growing season at Full Well Farm in Adams

Ground prep begins for Full Well Farm owners Meg Bantle, front, and Laura Tupper-Palches on a brisk morning in Adams in March 2022. To expand the existing number of useable garden beds on the farm without the use of machinery or tilling practices, Bantle and Tupper-Palches use large heavy tarps to cover the grass and keep it from growing, allowing the soil to be used for new flower and vegetable beds.
ADAMS — On a cold, windy morning in late April 2022, Meg Bantle and Laura Tupper-Palches are working 12 feet below the ground in a huge trench.
They are carefully installing massive pipes that will become a climate battery, powering their new greenhouse at Full Well Farm. As Bantle rakes the ground, Tupper-Palches combs through the rocks, soil and occasional cow bone on the walls so the pipes can stand straight.
This is one of many scenes I witnessed over the course of eight months as I documented the journey of a local farm from seed to harvest. I chose to follow Bantle and Tupper-Palches, two local friends, because they are a newer farming enterprise, having started Full Well Farm in 2018. I wanted to shed light on two young entrepreneurs who are trying to make farming more sustainable and increase the amount of fresh, healthy food available in their community — Adams, which only has one grocery store, is in a federally designated food desert.
Throughout my time documenting their work, I learned the business of farming is so much more than just planting, harvesting and going to the farmers market. From securing grant money for projects and operational costs, to being able to offer CSA shares to those with low incomes, and allowing farmers market visitors the ability to pay using their SNAP and HIP benefits, the diversified ways in which Bantle and Tupper-Palches provide the community with their produce and flowers is impressive. And they did so all while battling a drought, hungry insects and the day-to-day surprises that come with farming.
THE WORK BEHIND THE VEGETABLES
My journey with them began in March, as they prepped the ground at the farm and started seeds in rented space at Mount Williams Greenhouses in nearby North Adams. Using no-till farming — the practice of planting crops without tilling the soil — they expanded their fields by laying silage tarps over the grass, depriving it of light, until the ground beneath could be planted.
"So much of what I love about farming is getting to spend most of my time outside," Bantle said. "I love feeling connected to the seasons through my work and through food. I also have very deep roots on the land that we grow on, and I love getting to share that space with more people."
With the farm's use of no-till practices and crop rotation — as well as farming without the use of fertilizers, pesticides or herbicides — the natural soil structure of the beds remains intact, sustaining the long-term health of the soil and ecology beneath the garden beds. In turn, these practices reduce soil erosion and the healthy, biologically diverse soil makes crops less prone to diseases and pests.
While more sustainable for the land, it can also mean more work for the farmers.
Bantle and Tupper-Palches hired their first full-time employee, Juliette Davis, in May and got through the mountain of work thanks to volunteer students at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and an internship with Minxin Li, a student at Williams College.
In addition to the management of the land, planning the crops and watching the ever changing weather, there's also the business of farming, which requires more computer time than one might expect: there's a website with a newsletter to maintain, a social media presence — those beautiful photos of dahlias and full cabbages don't take themselves — to grow and, decidedly less exciting but just as important, grants to apply for.
A FAMILY TRADITION
Throughout the spring and summer the landscape of the farm on East Road was constantly changing. The greenhouse began to rise out of the ground. As one bed of flowers was planted, another would be harvested. When the lettuce was picked, another crop was rotated in. The choices were intentional, and replacement crops were chosen to benefit the health of the soil.
Although both Bantle and Tupper-Palches have several years' experience, there is always a learning process with farming and a lot variables that are out of one's control. For example, when a crop does really well, they try to figure out why and then replicate the conditions. Similarly, when a crop does poorly, they try to find out what went wrong and what to change in the future.
Farming comes naturally to both of them. Full Well Farm, or FWF, is located on Burnett Farm property, where Bantle’s grandparents ran their family dairy farm for over 40 years. The dairy farm ceased operations when Bantle's grandfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2009, but there were still cows on the property until his death in 2013.
"I really didn't expect to continue the tradition of farming; I was actually an English literature major in college," Bantle said. "The picture of farming I saw growing up, my grandfather's agriculture, was actually pretty negative. The New England dairy industry was in decline for a long time, and it was an extremely hard business to get into.
"I fell in love with farming once I saw what was happening in the regenerative agriculture movement."
Tupper-Palches is a sixth-generation farmer and grew up on a cranberry bog on Cape Cod.
Ground prep begins for Full Well Farm owners Meg Bantle, front, and Laura Tupper-Palches on a brisk morning in Adams in March 2022. To expand the existing number of useable garden beds on the farm without the use of machinery or tilling practices, Bantle and Tupper-Palches use large heavy tarps to cover the grass and keep it from growing, allowing the soil to be used for new flower and vegetable beds.
Since the farm does not have its own heated greenhouse, Full Well Farm must rent greenhouse space from Mount Williams Greenhouses in North Adams to start their seeds for the farm. This 20 minute drive between the farm and greenhouses will be eliminated after the 2022 season, as well as the added expense of renting the space, once the large-scale climate battery-powered greenhouse on the farm’s property is completed by the end of the season.
Juliette Davis uses a broad fork tool to loosen the soil in what will become a tomato tunnel on the farm. Since the farm uses no-till farming practices, tools like a broad fork allow the soil to be loosened enough for planting in the spring.
In early June, Laura Tupper-Palches and Juliette Davis tend to their entire bed of Swiss chard, trimming away all the leaves infested with leaf mining pests in the hopes that the rest of the plants will survive.
Juliette Davis delivers CSA shares to the Berkshire Food Project in North Adams. Berkshire Grown, a nonprofit that links farmers and community organizations, purchased two full summer CSA shares for the Berkshire Food Project through its Share the Bounty program.
In late October, Laura Tupper-Palches sifts through the bunches of flowers that were harvested and dried in the attic of the barn for making dried wreaths that will be sold at the North Adams winter farmers market.
Laura Tupper-Palches rings out customers at the farm’s booth indoors at the North Adams winter farmers market. With the addition of the new greenhouse, the farm will be able to provide more fresh produce for market than ever before, and will be able to grow later into the winter months and start seedlings earlier in the spring.
Laura Tupper-Palches drills holes at precise locations along large plastic pipes. The pipes will stand upright in a pattern underground, connected (via those drilled holes) by a web of smaller tubing that allows the warm air underground to heat the greenhouse evenly from below.
Layers of piping are covered by layers of soil to create a climate battery, which according to the farm’s website, “uses the thermal mass of the soil below ground to heat and cool the greenhouse above” using a fan system instead of the traditional — fossil fuel dependent — greenhouse heating system.
Meg Bantle explains how the climate battery systems works to heat the greenhouse without the use of fossil fuels to Adams Town Administrator Jay Green and Select Board Chair Christine Hoyt during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the project.
