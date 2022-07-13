July's Buck Moon will be the biggest and brightest full moon this year. Here's when to look for the supermoon

The biggest and brightest full moon of the year will be high in the sky on Wednesday, July 13.
The full moon of July, known as the Buck Moon or Thunder Moon, is the second supermoon of the year, with the first being last month in June (the Strawberry Moon).
What is a supermoon?
According to NASA Science, a supermoon is when a full moon is at the closest point in its orbit around Earth. This happens about two or three times a year.
“The moon orbits Earth in an ellipse, an oval that brings it closer to and farther from Earth as it goes around. The farthest point in this ellipse is called the apogee and is about 253,000 miles from Earth on average, and the closest point is called the perigee, which is an average distance of about 226,000 miles from Earth.” That’s a difference of 27,000 miles.
When can I see the July supermoon in the Berkshires?
Residents near the Pittsfield area will be able to see the moon anytime after the moonrise, which Time and Date says will be at 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday. Technically, the moon will officially reach its fullest phase when it rises above the horizon at 2:37 p.m. Eastern time. According to Travel Awaits, the moon will appear 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than other full moons. If you’re unable to see the moon on Wednesday, the moon will still appear full with 96.4 illumination until Friday, July 15.
The Tamarack Hollow Nature & Cultural Center is hosting a full Buck Moon Hike with naturalist Aimee Gelinas, director of the Tamarack Hollow Nature and Cultural Center, 7 to 9 p.m. at Notchview, located at 1515 & 1516 Savoy Hollow Road, in Windsor. Registration is required.
Why is it called the Buck Moon?
According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the names or nicknames for the full or new moons were used to track the seasons. The names are translated from Native American, Colonial American, or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations.
July is called the Buck Moon because July is normally the month when the “new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur." It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, for the reason that thunderstorms are most frequent during this time. The Almanac lists other alternative names, including: Berry, Feather Moulting, Halfway Summer, Month of Ripe Corn, Chokecherries, Raspberry and Salmon Moon.
What are the other full moons called?
January: The Wolf Moon
February: Snow Moon
March: Worm Moon
April: Pink Moon
May: Flower Moon
June: Strawberry Moon
July: Buck Moon
August: Sturgeon Moon
September: Corn Moon
October: Hunter Moon
November: Beaver Moon
December: Cold Moon
Remind me why the moon looks different?
The moon is physically the same every day, but it appears different based on the amount of light that shines on it. These different shapes we see are known as phases, and they appear in a cycle: new moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous and full moon. The cycle continues to waning gibbous, last quarter, waning crescent and back to new moon.
The phases of the moon are caused by the relative positions of the moon, sun and Earth.
Because the moon produces no visible light of its own, the Royal Museum of Greenwich says we can only see the parts of the moon that are lit up by other objects. A small amount of light comes from distant stars and the reflection of light from the Earth (known as Earthshine). However the main source of light for the moon is the sun.
According to the Griffith Observatory, the moon “spins one time on its axis as it orbits Earth once every 27.3 days. As a result, we always see the same side of the moon turned toward Earth.”