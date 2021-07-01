Registration opened Thursday for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, the statewide vaccine lottery open to everyone in the commonwealth who has received a complete vaccination.
The lottery will award five prizes of $1 million to people ages 18 and older, in weekly drawings that begin at the end of the month. Those ages 12 to 17 will be eligible to win $300,000 college scholarships during the drawings.
You must be fully vaccinated to be eligible, and you must have received both shots in Massachusetts. Veterans who were vaccinated at a VA hospital or VA clinic also eligible.
Register at mass.gov/vmg.