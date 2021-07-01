bakervax (copy) (copy)

The Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway lottery has opened for registration, with drawings set to start at the end of the month. Gov. Charlie Baker announced the campaign in a push to increase the state's already high vaccination rates. 

 MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNMENT SCREENSHOT

Registration opened Thursday for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway, the statewide vaccine lottery open to everyone  in the commonwealth who has received a complete vaccination. 

The lottery will award five prizes of $1 million to people ages 18 and older, in weekly drawings that begin at the end of the month. Those ages 12 to 17 will be eligible to win $300,000 college scholarships during the drawings. 

You must be fully vaccinated to be eligible, and you must have received both shots in Massachusetts. Veterans who were vaccinated at a VA hospital or VA clinic also eligible. 

Register at mass.gov/vmg