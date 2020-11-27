A fundraiser created to support Alice Brock, a former restaurateur in the Berkshires and namesake for Arlo Guthrie's song "Alice's Restaurant Massacree," has raised over $156,000, with more than 3,500 people donating to the cause.
Brock, who is approaching her 80s and lives in Provincetown, is in poor health, according to the GoFundMe page created to provide her funds that will be used for rent, utilities, medical and other bills.
The page, created on Sept. 28, had an original fundraising goal of $120,000 and has been shared close to 17,000 times.
"Thank You, Thank You, Thank You all, each and everyone of you, who reached into your hearts and gave a lot of LOVE to Alice. WE REACHED OUR GOAL!" Dini Lamot, organizer of the fundraiser, wrote on the page Friday morning. "Please keep donations coming, we all know life goes on and and the bills keep coming. Thank You."
Brock and her husband, Ray, were living in the Old Trinity Church in Great Barrington back in 1965 when Guthrie and a friend helped them clean out trash on Thanksgiving Day in 1965, only to find the local dump closed.
Their arrest for dumping the trash down a local hillside, which inspired the song — now a Thanksgiving classic — was documented in an Eagle story dated Nov. 29, 1965.