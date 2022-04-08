Culinary fundraiser for Ukraine relief nets over $25,000 at former Dream Away Lodge in Becket

BECKET — A gathering of Berkshire chefs and diners raised more than $25,000 for a group that provides food to Ukrainian refugees.
Chef Amy Loveless joined with Daniel Osman, owner of the Dream Away Lodge, to host a March 27 gathering that drew 80 people.
“The response from our community was wonderful,” Loveless said in a statement. “Chefs, bakers, cooks, purveyors, working professional friends, when approached, all said, ‘How can I help?’”
The money will be sent to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by a Spanish chef in 2010 that provides food in disaster areas and has served millions of meals so far to people displaced by the war in Ukraine.
The former County Road lodge, the site of a proposed glamping resort, was reopened for the $150-a-head event.
Organizers say the fundraiser included foods prepared by Zee Vassos of Number 10 in Great Barrington; Sarah Chichester of Brava in Lenox; Erhard Wendt, formerly of West Stockbridge’s Williamsville Inn; and Megan Moore, formerly of Moore Fine Foods.
Also, John and Stephanie Lowell of East Dennis Oyster Farm, contributed oysters and their shucking skills. Joshua Greene of Wine & Spirits Magazine contributed a range of 52 bottles for a silent auction.
Friends and former Dream Away staff volunteered for the event. Local business that contributed included Marty’s Local, Mazzeo’s, Rock City Mushrooms, Haven Bakery and Café, The Lost Lamb Patisserie, Chocolate Springs, Tierra Farm and Our Daily Bread.
“It was beautiful to have so many beloved friends here in response to such an urgent cause,” Osman said in a statement.