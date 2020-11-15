NORTH ADAMS — On Wednesday, family and friends will celebrate the life of a man who served the North Adams Police Department for three decades, the last 10 of them as its chief.
Kenneth Paul Gamache died last week at the age of 90, 38 years after he concluded his service with the city’s police force.
"Chief Gamache committed his life to serving the people and upholding law and order," the department said in a social media post.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, with burial to follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals at 521 West Main St. in North Adams.
Gamache, a native of North Adams, died Wednesday at Berkshire Medical Center.
He joined the North Adams force as a patrolman in 1952. After leaving service as police chief in 1982, he worked for two years as police chief in Mokena, Ill., and later in Old Bennington, Vt.
Gamache was a member of the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association. According to his obituary, he promoted passage of the Quinn Bill, which encouraged further education for officers and contributed to police reform efforts.