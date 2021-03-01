Gas prices in Massachusetts have surged 25 cents since a month ago, due largely to the effect of February’s winter storms on supply.
Prices rose 8 cents from last week to a new average of $2.64 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. This time last year, the average cost was $2.46 per gallon.
Twenty-six U.S. refineries went offline as a result of February storms. Supply and demand are at their lowest point since last May, AAA Northeast said.
March may see continued increases until refineries return to typical capacity. AAA Northeast expects the national average price, currently estimated at $2.72 per gallon, to reach $2.80 this month.