General Dynamics laborers union picket in the rain for company to close its wage gap

PITTSFIELD — Ahead of contract negotiations with General Dynamics, the union representing more than 150 employees at the multi-billion dollar defense contractor is shining a light on a two-tier pay system it says results in most of its members making substandard wages.
The pay system, which has been in place for nearly a decade, is just one item negotiators with IUE-CWA Local 81255 will be bargaining over when they sit down with the company next month to start hashing out a new contract.
The union represents laborers who manufacture and test launch and guidance systems for nuclear weapons and submarines; weapons that James Mole, business agent of the union, said are always in play as a means of deterring other nations from launching a nuclear attack.
Mole was one of about 80 to 90 people who stood in Park Square in the rain Saturday to draw attention to what they see as their need for a new contract that is fair for all its members.
Under the current contract, which Mole said was accepted by a leadership committee that’s no longer with the union, members who were hired before 2014 make about 30 to 40 percent higher wages for the same work. About two-thirds of the union’s members were hired after 2014.
Employees said the tiered wage system — which means employees who make about $23 an hour work beside those who make about $33 an hour — can lead to a difficult working environment.
“You either gotta close the gap significantly or eliminate ‘second tier,’” said Andrew Burdick, president of the union local, referring to the two-pronged wage system.
Coworkers try not to talk about the pay differential with one another, but it’s a hard to put it out of mind.
“It can be very difficult; there’s a lot of tension sometimes in the shop,” Mole said. “We don’t talk about it a whole lot, but it’s there. It’s always an underlying thing.”
As inflation soars and home prices continue their steady upward march, the lower-paid employees are struggling to provide for their families, Mole said, and many of them work more than one job despite being employed by one of the world’s largest defense contractors that raked in $3.4 billion last year.
The idea that a job at General Dynamics always means high wages is a misconception, he said. In reality, that can be true of the engineers, but not necessarily of all the laborers who assemble and test the precision parts.
The union and the company are going to the bargaining table late next month. Mole said he anticipates a battle as the union pushes for the elimination of the tiered pay system and better benefits and vacation. General Dynamics did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.
“We have to fight for everything that we get,” he said.