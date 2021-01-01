The Baker-Polito administration is offering residents and visitors a chance to explore outdoors through the state Department of Conservation and Recreation's First Week Hikes program in celebration of the new year.
“Taking a stroll in your local park for First Week Hikes is a great way to kick-off the new year, build tradition, and discover the stunning natural and recreational resources that Massachusetts has to offer,” DCR Commissioner Jim Montgomery said in a release. “For the 30th year, the state parks system has provided hiking opportunities on January 1st, and while this year may look a little different, DCR still encourages people to get outdoors safely.”
The DCR has implemented a few changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-day tradition now will last a week, in order to prevent crowds from forming. In addition, to encourage social distancing, self-guided adventures have been introduced.
The DCR also has created a First Week Hike video with additional guidance. It is asking participants to return at a later time if a designated parking area is full, keep hikes short and safe, and return to your car by 4:30 p.m., before the sun sets.
Details regarding hike recommendations, difficulty, length, terrain and proper clothing are available on the DCR website. Hikers are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with the hashtag #MAFirstWeekHikes and by tagging @MassDCR.