A local nonprofit needs your help keeping Honduras healthy.
Berkshire Amistad is looking for your unwanted crutches, walkers and wheelchairs so the disabled and injured can get around in the Central American country. A collection of the medical-assist items will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations: The rear of the Unitarian Universalist Church at 175 Wendell Ave. in Pittsfield and 186 Great Barrington Road (Route 41) in West Stockbridge.
Eddie O'Toole, who heads up Berkshire Amistad, says Saturday's event is a follow-up to his inking a deal with the National University of Honduras and the mayor of Intibuca. Under the agreement, four dental chairs, four X-ray machines, four compressors and other dental equipment from retired Pittsfield dentist Dr. James P. Whitman were shipped south.
"The mayor agreed to set up four dental clinics with the mayor of La Esperanza and the Catholic Church," O'Toole said. "The university has agreed to send students [to the clinics] for 10 years. [Graduates] are required to perform two years of social service."
O'Toole notes Saturday's donations will be part of his organization's next shipment.