BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 vaccination.
The governor has scheduled a news conference for noon at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center President & CEO Manny Lopes, Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers President and CEO Michael Curry, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts President and CEO Andrew Dreyfus.
The group will also tour the vaccination site at East Boston Neighborhood Health Center.
