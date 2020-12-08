Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will provide an update on reopening guidance during a briefing early this afternoon amid the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
They will be joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at the briefing, which will begin at 1 p.m. A stream of the press conference will be available at mass.gov/governor-updates.
As of Monday, 1516 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 302 in intensive care units, according to the state Department of Public Health. Baker on Monday announced an expansion of free testing, including at three existing sites in the Berkshires.
“Massachusetts is now experiencing a rapid increase in new positive cases in the wake of Thanksgiving, and in turn the number of people becoming ill and needing hospitalization is also increasing,” he said. “Even with these additional resources, we can’t afford to continue to strain the hospital system at this rate."