Gov. Healey's budget cuts will be 'devastating' to Berkshire County's poorest residents, community program leaders say

PITTSFIELD — Vetoes of $205 million in spending across the state will have a devastating impact on community programs that serve thousands of local families.

That was the message Thursday from the heads of two organizations offering such programs in the Berkshires — the Berkshire Community Action Council and Berkshire County Head Start.

When Gov. Maura Healey signed the proposed $56 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024 earlier this month, she vetoed three line items that would have provided millions of dollars of funding to the programs crucial to providing services to low-income families.

The cuts include about $7.7 million in funding that was to go to community action agencies throughout the state, $35 million that was meant to cover salary rate funding for center-based early educators and $1 million in the support for grants to Head Start programs.

Brett Random, executive director of Berkshire County Head Start, an early childhood program that provides a variety of no-cost services to low-income children and their families, called the cuts “unconscionable.”

In a statement to The Eagle on Thursday, Random said that the day before Healey signed the budget, she asked for a rallying of government and nongovernmental organizations to come together and support “families in need” as she declared a state of emergency over the rising number of migrant families seeking shelter in Massachusetts.

“The very next day, Governor Healey slashed funds in the FY24 budget that would do just that, undermining her very own request to come together and help,” Random wrote. “These unconscionable cuts undermine the value and respect for educators serving our youngest learners and would directly hit the wallets of those who are most deserving of more.”

Random said the local Head Start program is already struggling to meet the needs of Berkshire families who are struggling with child care and early education. She said that the organization is experiencing a staffing shortage that has left it with “classrooms that we are unable to open causing less access and opportunity to families who need care.”

The organization currently serves just under 200 children who are somewhere between newborn and age 5. Random said that’s about 100 fewer service slots than the program has the capacity to serve when fully staffed.

Healey wrote to the Legislature that her veto of the center-based child care rate increase was because funding existed elsewhere in the budget for child care provider rate increases. And she said that she didn’t want to create “inequity across different segments of the child care system” by providing for increase for center-based child care programs and not family child care centers — small programs which are run out of a private home.

But Random said part of the problem Berkshire County Head Start is facing is that staff salaries cannot meet the current needs of the staff. She wrote that the Head Start state supplemental grants that Healey cut would have gone almost entirely to wage and salary supports for staff members.

“These cuts cannot stand,” she wrote.

Deborah Leonczyk, executive director of the Berkshire Community Action Council, said her staff has been dealing with a deep sense of disappointment since the veto.

Berkshire Community Action Council is a nonprofit human service organization that works to help low-income residents of the county. Leonczyk said the organization serves about 12,000 families a year.

The funding Healey cut from the community action agencies portion of the budget was first appropriated during the pandemic, but Leonczyk said the community action agencies had been requesting that funding for nearly two decades before that point.

Leonczyk had already planned to use that money to support several grants the BCAC writes to organizations working around food security services.

When she learned of the veto, Leonczyk said, she had to cut about $287,000 from the budget. Those funds would have gone to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office to support the hydroponics program that grows fresh produce for BCAC’s food pantry, Multicultural Bridge’s food program, the Bright Morningstar Kitchen and Wheels for Wellness, among other programs.

Leonczyk said BCAC had also planned to use the funding to buy additional food and personal hygiene products for the food pantry and for the organization’s substance use disorder program.

“We were funding supports for them and now that will have to dry up,” Leonczyk said. “There are so many initiatives that we started with this money.”

The executive director said she was shocked when news of the veto broke. She had watched as the Berkshire delegation supported the funding as it passed through the House, failed in the Senate and then was revived as the Legislature agreed on a budget in conference. She said Gov. Healey’s policy agenda had long been supportive of the work community action agencies have focused on in the commonwealth.

When Leonczyk learned that Healey’s veto of the funding was because the original supports were tied to the pandemic, she said she was confused.

“I’m not sure where the governor got that information that this was for COVID, because we’ve been needing this forever and we’ve been advocating for this forever,” Leonczyk said. “The community has gotten used to these services.”

Now Leonczyk said that all she can do is hope for the override of the veto that members of the Berkshire legislative delegation told her they’ll be pushing for in September.

For now, Leonczyk said, “this is devastating to our community.”