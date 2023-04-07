Three affordable housing projects in the Berkshires are about to get more than $7 million in state and federal money

Three affordable housing projects in the Berkshires are in line for more than $7 million in state and federal money.
Several Berkshire properties are receiving state and federal aid as part of an effort to facilitate the addition of 460 affordable housing units throughout the Commonwealth.
Gov. Maura Healey announced last week more than $62 million in state and federal aid for 12 projects through Permanent Supportive Housing Grants. The program specifically supports “projects that are affordable and accessible, close to transit and retail amenities, and offer a sense of community,” according to the Governor’s office.
Three of those projects are in The Berkshires: the Bracewell House in North Adams, First Street Apartments in Pittsfield and West Housatonic Apartments in Pittsfield.
Bracewell House
The Louison House, which offers transitional housing and supportive services in North Adams and Adams, will manage a renovated Bracewell House, a two-family home, which is receiving roughly $1.7 million in subsidies from the state.
Louison House “will convert the existing building into seven units for homeless and at-risk youth and young adults ages 18-24,” according to a news release from Healey’s office. The City of North Adams donated the property to Louison House, and the state Department of Housing and Community Development is subsidizing the project.
Louison House has owned the Bracewell property since 2017. It had been used as housing for adults. The space will be permanent housing and include services for young people, with the goal of helping residents eventually find housing elsewhere.
Louison House Executive Director Kathy Keeser told The Eagle that the state money will be enough to complete work on the Bracewell house. The combination of state and federal money the group has received during the past several years will be used at first for some demolition and lead abatement; the project will also include removing the current siding from the building.
“Once we open up walls and lead paint and asbestos out…we’re going to take a building in a good location, close to downtown, that hasn’t been lived in in awhile, and it’ll get reused,” Keeser said. “It’s adding permanent supportive housing to the community, it’s not taking over a building and kicking people out.”
Keeser emphasized that the Bracewell House will not be a homeless shelter but instead will be offering affordable housing units, likely worth 30% of a qualified applicant’s income.
“It’s affordable housing, and it’s also supportive housing. With youth who are just starting off, we can help them succeed. They’ll have all the single room efficiencies, kitchenette, bathroom,” Keeser said. “This gives the youth the landlord experience because, like all affordable housing, they do pay rent.”
First Street Apartments
Berkshire Housing Development Corporation will be overseeing the project of First Street Apartments, which will accommodate homeless adults.
“The project consists of the conversion of part of an existing church into nine units of housing and a resource center,” the news release reads. “The city of Pittsfield is providing the project with $1.4 million in local funds, and DHCD will support the project with state project-based vouchers.” The state awarded nine housing vouchers for First Street Apartments to operate it long term.
Matt Kropke, the director of real estate development for the BHDC, said the vouchers save on rent for would-be tenants. The project still needs between $1.5 and $2 million to allow for completion — the group is waiting to hear back from DHCD on another round of funding.
The congregation of Zion Lutheran Church on First Street last year opened the church for affordable housing, approving permanent supportive housing units — meaning essentially affordable housing, in this case specifically for the previously homeless — and a housing resource center within the church.
West Housatonic Apartments
The BHDC will also be working on the West Housatonic Apartments project, which is receiving $6 million in subsidies and federal tax credits, with plans to build 28 studios for very-low income and often homeless people.
Kropke said the money puts the project on the verge of construction, which will take place on an empty lot at 107 and 111 W. Housatonic Street. The two addresses will be combined to accommodate the three-story building, a parking lot and various improvements. The group intends the property to be used by recently homeless Pittsfield residents.
ServiceNet, a nonprofit based in Pittsfield focused on providing housing and services, and the Brien Center, Berkshire County’s largest provider of behavioral health and addiction services, will be providing resident services, case management, and community-level programming.
Pittsfield committed $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money to the project.
￼Both Berkshire Housing Development and Louison House are also receiving money from the Massachusetts Alliance for Supportive housing, the organization announced Monday. The group awarded $1,000,000 to Louison for the Bracewell project and $1,250,000 for the First Street Apartments project.