Gov. Baker nominates Judge Paul H. Smyth of the Pittsfield District Court to the state Appeals Court

Judge Paul Smyth reviews details of a case in Central Berkshire District Court. The local judge has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve on the state Appeals Court. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — Judge Paul H. Smyth has been nominated by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve on the state Appeals Court. 

The governor's office announced Wednesday that Baker tapped Smyth, the First Justice of the Pittsfield District Court and presiding judge for the Berkshire County Drug Court, to serve as an associate justice on the appellate court. 

He was selected to serve on the court alongside Attorney Christopher P. Hodgens, a member of the Worcester District Attorney's Office who has served as chief of that office's appeals and litigation integrity divisions.

“Associate Justice Smyth and Attorney Hodgens will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new roles if confirmed,” Baker said in a statement. “We are proud to submit their nominations for consideration.”

Baker's judicial nominations are by law forwarded to the Governor's Council for approval. 

The Appeals Court, comprised of a chief justice and 24 associate judges, reviews decisions from trial judges and has appeals jurisdiction over the Appellate Tax Board, the Industrial Accident Board and the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board, the state said. 

"These nominees have years of experience in public service that make each of them well-suited candidates for these new positions,” Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said in the statement. 

After starting his career as an assistant district attorney for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Smyth served in the U.S. Attorney’s Office beginning in 2003 before taking on the role of associate justice on the Massachusetts Trial Court in 2015.

The statement said the Amherst College and University of Virginia School of Law graduate also coached his children's sports teams and served in the Peace Corps in the Marshall Islands. He has participated yearly in the Pan-Mass Cycling Challenge, which raises money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

