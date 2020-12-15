NORTH ADAMS — If you are not talking to your kids about drugs, sex and alcohol, they inevitably will get get their information elsewhere.
That is what Wendy Penner, director of Prevention and Recovery at the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, wants parents to know. Kids pick up information about alcohol and sex everywhere, she says, including in advertising, media and their own social circles.
“Just because they’re not saying anything doesn’t mean they’re not forming beliefs,” Penner said.
The good news, she says, is that parents can shape those beliefs just by having simple, regular conversations about how to make good decisions: Studies show that young people who openly communicate with their parents are less likely to engage in risky behaviors.
And now Penner has a new tool that could help.
This fall, the coalition kicked off a pilot Family Conversation Cards program. Drawing from existing resources, Penner created decks of colorful cards that contain questions ranging from simple icebreakers — “What’s one book, song or movie you really love?” — to mature topics — “How do you think people know when they are ready to have sex?”
Her hope is that kids and parents will ask each other the questions and, through the process, talk openly about their values and experiences. Families can use the prompts to offer information on substances like alcohol and cannabis, or they can stick to sharing their feelings about school, family, friendship and more.
“What we've learned from our data and from our conversations with people is the importance of parents and kids just talking to each other about healthy decision-making,” Penner said.
While underage drinking has been declining nationwide and in the Berkshires, Penner says, the numbers still are worryingly high.
According to the coalition’s most recent survey, 9 percent of eighth graders reported drinking “more than just a sip” of alcohol within the past 30 days, a benchmark that likely indicates regular use, according to Penner. That number rises to 30 percent for 10th graders and 41 percent for 12th graders.
“The earlier you start drinking, the more likely you are to use illegal drugs, marijuana and opioids, and the more likely you are to develop a substance-use disorder,” Penner said. “And each year you delay drinking, that risk of developing an addiction goes down.”
In order to shape their kids’ thinking about alcohol and other substances, Penner says, parents should start early. A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that kids “start to think positively about alcohol” between ages 9 and 13. The group recommends talking to kids about alcohol as early as age 9.
Starting conversations
The conversation cards are just one tool in a parent's arsenal, Penner says, but they could make tricky conversations a little easier.
They deck is color-coded: Green cards are conversation starters for family bonding; yellow topics require a little more disclosure; and the red cards probe personal values, often with direct references to sex, drugs and alcohol.
“We really wanted to give young people agency,” Penner said. “So all the questions can be asked by either the parent or the child.”
The Family Conversation Cards, at just smaller than a standard deck of cards, can be used at home or carried, for example, on a trip or a regular commute. Families can flip over cards at random or pick specific questions they want to tackle, and parents can look at the deck beforehand to narrow the scope of topics.
When Julia Bowen offered to try out the deck and give feedback, she saw a rare chance to have a conversation about emotions with her 11- and 13-year-old sons.
“You realize when your kids get big enough that you can't just pick them up and remove them from dangerous situations,” she said. “So, all you can do is share your experienced, impart your values, listen, and create the space where they'll come to you and talk to you.”
She opened up the cards for the first time around the Thanksgiving dinner table. The family has been pent up in its Williamstown home this fall, she said, but between Zoom sessions and chores, members have had little time to sit down and have deeper conversations.
The cards gave her a chance to direct her family toward that kind of dialogue.
As they dug into the cards, she says, one of their favorite questions was: “What would cause you to not want to be friends with somebody anymore?”
“Someone who isn’t loyal,” one of her sons answered.
“My response was, somebody who doesn’t respect you and your decisions,” Bowen said. She used the example of a friend pressuring her into seeing a scary movie, a lighthearted example of the kind of peer pressure she understands that they might one day face with alcohol.
Her sons picked out cards that interested them, and the family stayed away from subjects like drugs and alcohol, which have been the topics of other discussions within her household. Bowen's goal, she said, was just to make it clear that her sons can talk about their feelings whenever they want to.
“Obviously, our kids have thoughts and emotions and things they don't say, even though they feel them,” she said. “So, I think this was just about creating the space to say what those are, and setting a norm that this is appropriate, and normal!”
‘Not a one-time conversation’
At Bridget Spann’s house, the conversation sparked by the cards included more explicit discussions of substances like alcohol. Spann, of Williamstown, has a 17-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.
“I think the most interesting part for me was seeing them learn from each other’s answers,” she said. “About things they've had to deal with or think about or things they were wondering about. That was really valuable.”
Spann also decided to pull out the cards during Thanksgiving dinner. As her family flipped over cards at random, the question that generated the most conversation was: “Have you ever observed someone's behavior change when they are diking alcohol?”
“It was a moment for us, as parents, to share things we've experienced in the past that you wouldn’t normally sit down and talk about,” she said.
She also noticed, as the family took turns asking questions, that her son and daughter appeared to have insight into some of each other’s answers.
“I was realizing that they've been able to share with each other things they wouldn’t have necessarily shared with us,” she said. “I think that’s a good thing.”
For the Spann family, the cards are just one part of an ongoing discussion about drugs, sex and alcohol, one that often is sparked by questions that come up from TV shows or books.
“It's not a one-time conversation, but a revisiting,” she said. “Our perspectives change, and we’re able to share on a deeper level."
The coalition is looking for families and professionals who work with adolescents to participate in the pilot by offering feedback on the cards. Interested individuals can email wpenner@nbccoalition.org.