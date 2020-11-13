PITTSFIELD — A day after suspending table service at city restaurants amid a spike of COVID-19 cases, the mayor has served up better news for those businesses.
During a public address that aired Friday on PCTV, Mayor Linda Tyer said restaurateurs would soon be able to apply for up to $5,000 to help with rent, mortgage, utilities and payroll, as well as supplies and inventory, through the city's new Restaurant Rapid Response Grant Program.
“While this decision is essential,” Tyer said of the indoor dining restriction, “I recognize that it will have a tremendous economic impact on our restaurants, and we understand the additional challenges that these restrictions will place on city restaurants.”
The suspension of in-person dining was one of a slate of new restrictions announced on Thursday after a surge in COVID-19 cases locally, many of which have been tied to indoor gatherings in local eateries.
“These events caused an explosion of transmission in our city," Tyer said. "In one instance a single positive COVID case generated at least 20 other positives.”
Restaurants can continue to offer takeout, delivery and outdoor table service.
The restaurant grant program is separate from the city’s Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant Program, Tyer said. She noted 17 of 63 beneficiaries of that program were restaurants, and added that applications are still being accepted with more funding still available.
Grant applications will go live Wednesday on the COVID-19 recovery portion of the Department of Community Development’s webpage of the city’s website, Tyer said. Those interested in seeking funding can also contact pittsfieldsmallbusiness@cityofpittsfield.org for more information.
In addition, Pittsfield Public Schools announced it would be shelving in-person instruction for at least the next three weeks, and municipal buildings were closed to the general public.
During remote learning, Tyer said, meals will be available every day for children 18 and under, and can be picked between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at Conte Community School, Morningside Community School, Allendale Elementary School and Egremont Elementary School.
Residents should use the drop box behind City Hall for correspondences and take care of business on the city’s website when possible. She said those who need to make an appointment at City Hall for a specific service should use the building directory by dialing (413) 449-5600 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.
The Senior Center’s Supportive Day Program is suspended “until we can get clarification from public health professionals about how to do it safely,” Tyer said. Congregate meals for seniors have been cancelled until at least Jan. 1, and other activities held at the Senior Center are suspended too.
Grab-and-go meals and transportation services for seniors will, however, continue as normal, according to the mayor.
Tyer said residents who are exposed, or believe they were exposed, to someone who has tested positive should self-quarantine right away, even before they receive a call or text from a contact tracer, or schedule a coronavirus test.
Once self-quarantined, residents should call Berkshire Medical Center at 855-BMC-LINK, (855-262-5465) to schedule a test, and remain in quarantine while they await results. Tyer emphasized that it’s best to get tested five days after becoming exposed to the virus.
“This is why self quarantining is vital, even in the days before you are tested. If you have questions regarding potential exposure and are yet identified as a close contact, please contact your physician as a starting point,” she said.
Tyer repeated the safety protocols she said all residents must be following, like wearing a mask at all times, unless in your car, at home or outside alone, keep 6 feet of distance with others, stay home when feeling symptoms and handwashing.
“For months we have all heard about the possibility of a second surge. Well, it’s arrived, right here in Pittsfield,” said Tyer.