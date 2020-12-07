NORTH ADAMS — The city has received a grant to prepare redevelopment scenarios for the Freight Yard Historic District.
The grant will also be used to fund a financial feasibility study to preserve the historic district, which is located in Heritage State Park.
North Adams will receive up to $30,000 in funding through the grant, MassDevelopment spokeswoman Kelsey Schiller said in an email.
The funding is part of $310,000 in grants that MassDevelopment awarded through its Real Estate Technical Assistance program, according to a news release.
“As outlined in Partnerships for Recovery, our plan to stabilize and grow the Commonweath’s economy, the Baker-Polito Administration is committed to building vibrant communities and revitalizing Main Streets across the state,” Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy said in the release.
“Along with MassWorks, the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, Site Readiness Program, and others, MassDevelopment’s Real Estate Technical Assistance program is another source of funding communities can tap into to achieve their economic development goals.”