GREAT BARRINGTON — For those suffering from all types of substance abuse, the Great Barrington Police Department is offering help through its grant-funded partnership with the federal Rural Recovery Resources program.
The program will pay for recovery coaches to connect people to existing services, and will be managed by local addiction specialist and former addict Gary Pratt.
In a statement from Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, Pratt said he is grateful to Storti “and his recognition that addiction is a treatable condition and that progressive police policy is good for the individual and community as a whole.”
Storti said that this will augment the department’s Co-Responder Program launched in 2019 that partners 24/7 with experts to identify people with mental illness and addictions in order to divert them from the criminal justice system.
“The clinician assists people in crisis, outlines services available to those in need, completes follow-up visits with residents to ensure they are receiving all of the help available to them. Recovery coaches will be able to do the same for those struggling with substance misuse,” Storti said, noting that people can reach out to the department for help.
Opioid addiction and overdoses continue to menace Massachusetts residents; the state registered an increase in overdoses during the first nine months of 2020, and it is linked to the various effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
In Berkshire County, 38 people died of opioid overdose in 2019, according to the state’s most recent data.
The Rural Recovery Resources program is funded by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.