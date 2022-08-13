Great Barrington announces deadlines for Sept. 6 state primary

Great Barrington announced deadlines for both mail-in, in-person and early voting for the Sept. 6 state primary via a news release.
Registered voters who wish to vote by mail in the Sept. 6 state primary election have until Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. to return their vote-by-mail application to the Town Clerk’s office.
The state sends vote-by-mail applications to Massachusetts voters 45 days before Election Day, with a prepaid return envelope. The application can also be found online here.
The same process applies to absentee voters unable to vote in person.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be returned in the mail, dropped off in person at Town Hall, or delivered to the Town Clerk’s drop box outside of Town Hall no later than Election Day.
The deadline for unregistered residents to vote for the Sept. 6 primary is Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. Registration can take place at Town Hall beginning at 9 a.m. that day or can be done online.
In person early voting also begins Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Hall, and continues the following week, Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mail-in ballots for the primary election must be received by 8 p.m. on Sept. 6.