GREAT BARRINGTON — At a marathon hearing, the Planning Board approved the conversion of a former Great Barrington nursing home into rental apartments over the objections of neighbors.
The vote was 5-0 Thursday for a project that will create 30 studio, one- and two-bedroom units in the former Great Barrington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center off Route 23/Maple Ave.
Conditions on the special permit, which was earlier backed by the Select Board, include a prohibition on renting units for less than 30 days.
Jon Halpern, of Great Barrington Development of Southfield, had reduced the number of units from 48 and scrapped what would have been a third story after hearing concerns when he presented the project at a December Planning Board meeting.
Space will be added to the building, increasing it 17 percent to 38,922 square feet. And the complex, on 4.1 acres of which half are woodlands, will also have a gym, public garden and dog-grooming station.
As the location near Route 7 is a mix of homes and businesses, many nearby residents fought the project on the grounds it would shift the area's character and quicken activity, mainly traffic, though a traffic engineer found that the complex at full capacity would generate less traffic than the nursing home would have at full capacity.
The board, seeing that the property might languish, likely had the former nursing center in mind when it proposed amending town zoning bylaws to allow the conversion of such facilities into housing. Voters approved the bylaw change at annual town meeting in June.
Eleven residents signed a citizens' petition, filed with the town March 2, that would add standards to what boards have to weigh during permitting. These include "addressing abutters' specific quality of life concerns" to give equal weight to the desires of a neighborhood. The petition goes on March 22 to the Select Board, which will refer it to the Planning Board.
Board Vice Chair Malcolm Fick and Town Planner Christopher Rembold said Halpern's project would be governed by whatever bylaws existed when his application was filed.
Where some see progress, others see problems. "It's more like an invasion to us," said abutter Geoffrey Purcell, who also suggested that town officials are viewing the project through a very different lens. "It's like parallel universes."
Amanda Hanlin-Hochler said abutters recognize the need for new housing in the area, but believe the project is outsized and its style not in keeping with the neighborhood.
"We really feel that you’re overdeveloping this property," she said.
Bernard Kinane said that neighbors want the nursing home redeveloped, but differently. "We don’t want an eyesore," he said, of the current colonial-style building.
Planning Board associate member Garfield Reed says he doesn't trust the traffic study, and suggested that neighbor opposition should kill the project. "None of us live there ... and we're all making decisions for these people, and ... statistics can be made to read any way you want them," he said.
Both board Chair Brandee Nelson and Fick said science and facts are a necessary component of projecting future activity. Fick added that other factors could increase traffic there.
"I do think that when you live on a state highway you're going to get increased traffic ... whether it's next door or whether it's somewhere else," Fick said.