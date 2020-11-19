GREAT BARRINGTON — In what has been a long, lawyerly run-up to a likely decision Monday, the Select Board is poised to reject a special permit that would allow the construction of six hangars at Walter J. Koladza Airport.
At a seventh continuation of its public hearing, three of the four board members who can vote indicated that this permit will not fly, based on the legal standard set by the town's bylaws.
“The benefits do not outweigh the detriments,” Vice Chairman Ed Abrahams said at the Nov. 9 hearing.
“We really don’t have much we could control,” said member Bill Cooke, speaking to state aviation rules that prevent the town from limiting, for instance, how many aircraft can be stored there.
Member Leigh Davis said she agreed on these points; Chairman Stephen Bannon remained neutral. Member Kate Burke had, at the start, recused herself since she lives near the airport.
Four years after Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. submitted a first permit application and dropped it amid controversy, it resubmitted the paperwork in March with a new plan for five hangars to hold 33 planes.
The Planning Board vetted the proposal in August, and found that storage on concrete pads indoors is safer for the environment than tying them to the ground, as most aircraft are now. One concern is the aquifer beneath the airfield that runs the length of the town to the Connecticut border.
In a flood of letters to the board, residents and aviators say the roughly 90-year-old airfield is a community asset that should be supported. They say safety would be improved by keeping planes inside garages.
But, a group of neighbors and other residents say they are menaced by airplane noise, worried about safety, and want to prevent what they think might increase activity there. Some of the group’s members have hired an attorney, who argues that the airport doesn’t meet legal requirements for the permit.
The board has acknowledged in its findings that it cannot predict how the hangars will change specific activity, though it assumes it might increase flights and planes. Between 44 and 48 aircraft were stored there as of July.
The airport’s owners say aviation growth is slow, and that a significant increase won’t happen.
While the board says the airfield provides significant benefits to the community, it also says the hangars won’t change that, and might instead create unforeseen problems that could affect the character of this agricultural/residential area.
The board also acknowledges that the hangars wouldn't be so out of place, since they are “relatively large compared to a typical single family home,” but not compared to dairy barns or large homes in the area.
Berkshire Aviation previously said it would abide by any conditions attached to the permit. This was thought to increase the board’s oversight.
But upon learning from the state Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division that the town can’t limit the number of aircraft or flights, the board appears to think the permit would give the airport more latitude, and the town less control.
When asked if the town and the owners could strike a deal in which they agreed to limit the number of planes, both Abrahams and Bannon told The Eagle that this has not been explored. “It's a theoretical possibility," Abrahams said. "I don’t know if it’s enforceable."