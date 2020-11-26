GREAT BARRINGTON — Amid outrage from residents, a marijuana shop proposed near a boarding school got the go-ahead from town officials Monday who said the John Dewey Academy does not object to the location of the retail shop, and that the school has plans to move anyway.
The Select Board also said barriers and distance between the school, which leases the historic Searles Castle, and the proposed shop location are significant enough to overcome the 200-foot, legally required buffer between cannabis shops and schools.
The board voted 4-1, with member Leigh Davis in opposition on the grounds that there already are too many pot shops operating and in the pipeline.
Coastal Cultivars LLC plans to lease the ground floor of a renovated former 19th-century church at 454 Main St., while its owner, Walter McTeigue, plans to continue his jewelry business, McTeigue & McClelland, on the second floor.
Though the property line is 75 feet away, the boarding school building itself is about 942 feet away, and another pot shop soon to open downtown actually is closer to the school than McTeigue's building, according to Peter Puciloski, the company’s attorney.
Puciloski and town officials also say school officials told them the private school will move to New Marlborough, where it has purchased land.
The Planning Board also gave the plan a green light this month.
But, some residents wish it weren't so.
"Our town is turning into a pot town," said Denise Forbes, noting problems caused by the industry's proliferation in Colorado and California.
The shop will be one of at least five pot shops in town that either are open or in the permitting process.
"It's a sellout to big-money marijuana," said Trevor Forbes, who also criticized Chairman Stephen Bannon for making such a decision, since he also is longtime chairman of the local public school committee.
James Bailey accused the board of being selective about how it upholds the town's bylaws and which projects get more attention, having just rejected a permit for the airport on the basis of potential "detriments" of new hangars to that neighborhood.
And the hearing veered off track over worries about McTeigue having said he has been approached by "big-box stores" that likely would demolish the building.
Vice Chairman Ed Abrahams reminded members that the decision was about the school buffer.
And member Kate Burke agreed, saying previous attempts by the board to control the use of real estate through permitting have backfired.
"I just don't think we can make decisions about what can be," she said. "We have to make decisions about what's in front of us."
The Boston-based company has a provisional license for cultivation, and a manufacturing license in process, both in Wareham.
With this approval, it now can apply to the state Cannabis Control Commission for its retail license.