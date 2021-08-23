Community Health Programs is hosting an “all vaccine” clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Great Barrington Health Center, 444 Stockbridge Road.
This clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccines for anyone, free of charge. For existing CHP patients, vaccines such as measles, tetanus, shingles and other routine inoculations are also available, and for these the cost is covered through insurance, self-pay or sliding-scale payment.
Anyone interested can attend with or without an appointment, which can be made by calling CHP at 413-528-8580.
CHP's COVID-19 vaccine supply includes Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. CHP medical personnel will be on site to answer any questions about any routine inoculations and/or COVID-19 vaccines.
Anyone seeking an “additional dose” vaccine due to immunocompromised status must meet the CDC criteria for such vaccines. Those unsure if they meet this criteria are encouraged to consult their primary care provider or call ahead to CHP with any questions.
Children receiving vaccines will receive a free toy and families will be entered into a drawing to receive tickets to the Big E.