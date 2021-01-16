The 2021 seasonal burning has begun throughout the state and will run through May 1.
The Great Barrington Fire Department provided burning guidelines on its Facebook page for town residents looking to burn brush.
The department is encouraging residents to burn often and early in the season when the weather, surroundings and conditions are ideal. It is important to keep in mind that only brush is allowed to be burned and there can be no fires within 75 feet of a building.
Burning can start at 10 a.m. in the morning, but must be extinguished by 4 p.m. and any open fire must be attended by the permit holder at all times, according to the post.
Each permit holder must have an appropriate means to extinguish an open air fire completely and fire departments can refuse or cancel a permit at any time due to violations of permit regulations, or a change in weather conditions.
Permits must be obtained daily, and can be obtained here. Those interested in receiving a permit must be at least 18 years of age.
The Great Barrington Fire Department is also reminding residents to call 911 at the first sign a fire is becoming out of control.