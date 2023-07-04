Pandemic restrictions prevented city kids from getting ‘fresh air’ in the Berkshires. Now they’re returning

GREAT BARRINGTON — Pandemic restrictions created plenty of fallout for children, including preventing those from the inner city a chance to escape to the Berkshires during summer.

But this summer, The Fresh Air Fund of the Berkshires is firing up again. Between eight and 10 children are set to arrive from New York City this month for a weeklong stay with host families, said Leilia Bruun, the nonprofit’s Berkshires coordinator.

The program’s longtime summer ritual of Berkshire families hosting children from the five boroughs of New York City came to a sudden stop in 2020, and for the next two summers children could still sign up but only to do online programs and other activities in the city.

Last summer, two children were cautiously hosted in the Berkshires and had to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and only travel within three hours of home.

This year is different, with somewhat looser restrictions. Children will be staying with families in Great Barrington, Housatonic and Sandisfield.

“It’s a slow rebuild,” Bruun said of the program that she’s been involved with for 25 years both as a host and organizer.

Other destinations for young people through Fresh Air include summer sleepaway camps in New York state as well as programs in the city.

More than 1.8 million children and teens, ages 8 to 18, have participated in Fresh Air programs since the nonprofit was founded in 1877.

Between 15 to 50 children over the years stayed with host families from Williamstown to Sheffield, Bruun said. Children are often welcomed by summer camps like Flying Deer Nature Center, which is offering scholarships for Fresh Air children this year.

The availability of host families has declined in recent years, she said, because more parents work. It is now more often retirees and second homeowners who are hosts, Bruun added, and the pandemic further shifted this landscape.

“I was hoping we could capitalize on the fact that so many people moved here from the city,” Bruun said of the moving trend during the pandemic.

While it’s too late to host this year, Bruun said those interested in hosting or volunteering can get more information or sign up on the Fresh Air website.