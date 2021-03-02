GREAT BARRINGTON — State funds will help the town build a path along Route 7/Stockbridge Road to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, among other projects.
The $137,310 Great Barrington is receiving will help build the Old Route 7 Greenway, connect two community centers and complete the final part of a 2.5-mile loop in the Fountain Pond State Park/Three Mile Hill trail system, according to a news release from the state.
The funding comes through the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Shared Winter Streets and Spaces program, which seeks to help municipalities make design changes geared toward “public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the particular challenges of winter,” the release said.
Great Barrington was one of 17 municipalities and two public transit authorities receiving funding in the program’s fourth round, which allocated $2.8 million.
More than half of the recipients had never received funding through the program before. Fifty-eight percent are considered environmental justice communities, and 79 percent are considered high-risk for coronavirus infection.