The town of Great Barrington is now requiring employees, visitors, vendors, and others to wear face masks in town buildings and in town-owned vehicles, effective immediately.
The stepped-up public health measures reflect the growing risk of the COVID-19 delta variant. In late July, the CDC advised that everyone, regardless of vaccine status, wear a mask while indoors if they or anyone else present has risk factors such as weakened immunity or other health vulnerabilities.
The town is now going a step further, requiring masks in town-owned buildings regardless of vaccine status or underlying risk factors.
"Great Barrington has one of the highest immunization rates in the state, but given the power of the delta variant we are stepping up our precautions to avoid virus transmission," said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.
"We also urge our residents and visitors to honor the requests of local businesses that ask customers to mask up before entering," he said.