The state has awarded another $126,000 to Great Barrington for completion of the Old Route 7 Greenway Multi-Use Trail Project. The grant is from MassWorks, a department of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development.
This latest grant, plus a previous MassDOT Shared Streets grant of $137,310, will allow the town to decrease the amount of money it had intended to borrow to fund the project. When complete, the project will cost $517,000.
The half-mile path is being built along the former, discontinued, route of Stockbridge Road. The path is separated from the road, representing a major safety improvement for walkers and bikers on this section of Stockbridge Road, who would otherwise walk on the narrow shoulders of the busy highway.
Together with a new sidewalk completed by MassDOT, the path closes a hiking loop in the Fountain Pond/Three Mile Hill trail system, and completes a walkable link between two health/community centers: the Community Health Programs campus to the north and the Berkshire South Regional Community Center area to the south.
The project is slated for completion this fall.