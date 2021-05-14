GREAT BARRINGTON — The Railroad Street Youth Project will receive $315,000 in state grant funding over the next year and a half to support programs for young people who are in recovery from substance abuse.
The money will fund Alternative Peer Group model programs for people ages 13-17, according to a news release from the state Department of Public Health. The grant will also provide support for people in that age group who have been identified as at risk for substance abuse.
These programs will serve at least 30 people each year. "The Alternative Peer Group model incorporates age appropriate and enjoyable social activities into support services to ensure that adolescents stay engaged in long-term recovery as needed," the release stated.
“Substance use among adolescents can have alarming long-term impacts on their health and well-being so it is imperative that those in recovery are exposed to positive peer influence as well as support services,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in the release. “This award also ensures the continuity of these important services during the COVID-19 pandemic.”