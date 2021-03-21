A probe by the New York State comptroller’s office turned up an alleged case of embezzlement involving a Great Barrington nonprofit.
In the course of investigating the conduct of a former clerk-treasurer in the village of Chatham, the office says it uncovered evidence that more than $8,400 was taken from the Cadmus Lifesharing Association in Great Barrington.
According to the comptroller’s office, Barbara Henry of Chatham allegedly stole at least $8,420.14 from the nonprofit while serving as its director.
Henry faces a court appearance April 28 on a separate matter that was the primary focus of an inquiry by the comptroller’s office, Columbia County District Attorney Paul Czajka and the New York State Police.
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a statement last week that Henry is charged with tampering with public records in the first degree and with two counts of grand larceny in the third degree. She also facees charges of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree and with official misconduct.
Authorities say Henry, 59, had the village cover $4,182 in health insurance premiums that she was supposed to pay herself. Henry resigned from her job as clerk-treasurer in August 2018 after working for the village for nearly six years.
No one from the Great Barrington nonprofit could be reached immediately for comment. Cadmus Lifesharing, at 80 Maple Ave., arranges housing that integrates people “with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to its website, “in a mutually supportive way.”
In its investigation, the comptroller’s office said it found that while Henry had been obligated to pay half of her health insurance, she allegedly arranged for the village to pick up the whole expense.
“The joint investigation found that from April 2017 to August 2018, Henry used her position to unlawfully waive her own health insurance premiums, causing the village to pay more than $4,000 to fund Henry’s health insurance,” DiNapoli’s office said.
In an earlier phase, the probe resulted in the arrest of the village’s former police chief, Peter Volkmann.
Volkmann later pled guilty to defrauding $74,817 from the New York State and Local Retirement System and stealing $18,792 from the village. Volkmann was ordered to pay full restitution to the retirement system and village, according to DiNapoli’s office.