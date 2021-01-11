GREAT BARRINGTON — A local nonprofit will present a virtual lecture next month on civil rights activist James Weldon Johnson.
The lecture will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 5, with a question-and-answer session to follow. The presentation will be delivered by Rufus Jones, founder and president of the James Weldon Johnson Foundation in Great Barrington and owner of Johnson’s historic cabin.
“I recognize the deep connection between what the [Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire] is doing to provide safe and affordable homes in the south Berkshires with what Johnson and his wife were seeking and what we, as a family are seeking as African Americans in a predominantly white community.” Jones said in a news release. “It’s about the power of place, a place to raise our families in a safe and caring community.
"This lecture explores why we’re here and ask of the attendees to speak to the power of this place and our place within the community.”
The lecture is being presented by the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire in celebration of Black History Month. It is free and reservations are required to access the Zoom webinar link. To reserve a spot, email allison@cdcsb.org.