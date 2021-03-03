GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials are backing a proposed budget that includes salary increases for high-level staff in different departments as well as firefighters.
Yet, wage hikes proposed by Town Manager Mark Pruhenski are raising questions about whether other workers also might need increases, and the town is considering hiring a consultant to study salaries — possibly for all town staff.
At Tuesday’s joint Select Board and Finance Committee meeting, the latest of several, the last before the March 30 public hearing, officials also said they would let voters at annual town meeting decide whether to spend $850,000 for property to turn into a public parking lot.
Total operating costs for the coming fiscal year are 5.6 percent higher than the current year at $12.9 million, but the capital budget will fall sharply to $2,536,280, a 30.4-percent drop from this year. Last year's spending increase of 3 percent was the lowest since 2014.
School costs to the town from the Berkshire Hills Regional School District will rise 4.9 percent, to $18.4 million.
Pruhenski has suggested a flexible budget that allows for salary tweaks during the year. A $60,000 contingency account will be available for this.
He said he proposed the various increases to help retain skilled department heads and attract new ones when needed. He upped firefighter pay since they are making less than a starting level janitor and are required to live in town.
Raises include $3,530 for the Department of Public Works superintendent and $11,340 for the police chief.
Select Board Chairman Stephen Bannon said that he would not support “line-by-line” raises across all departments until the salary study was complete.
“We have to live within our means,” he said. “There are a lot of wonderful people who work for the town. I’m assuming the town manager has taken a hard look at this.”
A number of items were removed from the capital budget for borrowing and will be funded with free cash to avoid more debt. Those include police department equipment like laptops and radios, and $850,000 to buy Dale Culleton’s land near the railroad tracks and develop into a public parking lot.
Officials expressed concern and asked for more information about $112,657 that the Southern Berkshire Ambulance Squad is asking from the town to offset an expected $200,000 deficit. Bob Holdsworth, the squad's consultant, said it can either fundraise or “go directly to the customers.”
Pruhenski had placed $40,000 for the squad’s services in the budget as a “special article." Board members said they were concerned about the squad’s handling of finances and will wait for more information.