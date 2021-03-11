GREAT BARRINGTON — Proposals to regulate cannabis businesses and disallow commercial growth in one area of town will go before the Planning Board this month.
The board will hold a public hearing on zoning changes, via Zoom, at 6 p.m. March 25, before they go before voters at annual town meeting in June.
Three of the proposed changes to the zoning bylaws were made in citizen petitions that were held over from the 2020 annual town meeting, which was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, requiring a new set of public hearings.
The petitions include regulating the location and other physical details of cannabis businesses, and allowing cannabis manufacturing in an area on North Main Street near the Cumberland Farms.
Another proposal would prohibit commercial business in what now is the mixed-use district (MXD) and convert it entirely to a residential zone.
A change proposed by the board would update regulations for the downtown mixed-use zone in the Bridge Street area so that they reflect current use there.
A copy of the proposed amendments are posted to the town website, townofgb.org.
Comments can be submitted in writing before 4 p.m. March 25. Questions can be emailed to crembold@townofgb.org, or submitted at 413-528-1619, ext. 2401.